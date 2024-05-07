3 most endearing moments between Serena Williams & her husband Alexis Ohanian ft. tears-filled US Open farewell tribute

Serena Williams reigned the world of tennis for decades before her retirement in 2022, and following the name that she etched for herself in tennis history, she is still remembered as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Williams married tech entrepreneur, Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and the couple have two daughters together, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian, born in 2017 and 2023, respectively.

In addition to their individual achievements, the power couple has been in the limelight several times following the adorable moments that they have in public or shared on social media.

With that said, here are some extremely cherishable moments between Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian.

#3 Ohanian creating a pancake avatar for Williams

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian do not shy away from sharing their love for each other on social media, often sharing the moments they have with each other and their kids at home.

Following his father's footsteps, Ohanian started a tradition of making pancakes for his family and often shares videos and images of the same

Earlier this year, the Reddit co-founder shared an image of one of his pancake ideas gone wrong as he tried creating one that featured his wife, the former World No.1.

However, Ohanian's attempt did not go as planned as a mishap took place while flipping the pancake, causing the pancake to look a little disfigured.

Ohanian shared the image of the messy pancake on social media with the caption:

"Can't believe I messed this flip up!"

While the attempt was unsuccessful, the image shared by Ohanian of the pancake featuring Williams holding a Wilson racquet highlighted his lovely gesture toward his wife.

#2 US Open 2018 Return

Serena Williams has won the most women's singles Grand Slam titles in the Open Era (23) and is second highest in the list of winners, behind Novak Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slams so far.

The American's first Grand Slam title was at the home soil back in 1999, where she later made her return after giving birth to her daughter Olympia, a pregnancy which was marked by complications.

Williams reached the US Open final in 2018, where she lost to Naomi Osaka. However, following a difficult time in 2017, the fact that she reached the finals in 2018 highlighted her prowess and mental fortitude as one of the greatest to grace the sport.

Right before the finals, her supportive husband shared an emotional post on his Instagram account. Expressing his pride and the love he has for his wife in the form of a heartwarming video, Ohanian wrote:

"She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights. She never gives up."

She’s passionate and unrelenting and the most inspiring person I know. I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week. Help me make sure she sees it! #iloveyouserena."

#1 US Open 2022 Farewell Tribute

After an illustrious career that spanned over two decades, Serena Williams bid adieu to tennis in 2022 at the US Open.

A month before her third-round loss at the US Open to Ajla Tomljanovic, Serena announced her retirement from tennis in a column she wrote for Vogue in 2022, stating:

“I have never liked the word retirement."

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

The two matches before the one against Tomljanovic presented a montage of Williams' moments on the court and left everyone teary-eyed, including her husband Alexis Ohanian, who cheered for her from the players' box throughout the tournament.

While in the second-round match, Ohanian along with their daughter Olympia were accompanied by a range of celebrities including Tiger Woods supporting Williams in her last tournament, the final match was slightly more tearful as the defeat was synonymous with the end of an era.

While Olympia could not attend the third and final round encounter, Ohanian, along with Serena's sister Venus Williams and their mother, was present to witness his wife play her last match wherein he encouraged her and fought back tears when it ended.

Expand Tweet

Ohanian, who was seen wearing a T-shirt that featured a photo of their daughter Olympia from Williams' previous match at the same tournament and in line with the rest of the audience and Serena herself, was brought to tears while she thanked him in her farewell speech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback