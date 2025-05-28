3 heartbreaking quotes from Naomi Osaka's emotional French Open press conference which she left in tears

Naomi Osaka suffered one of the biggest disappointments of her 2025 season thus far on Monday (May 26) as she crashed out in the first round of the French Open. The former World No. 1 subsequently couldn't hold her tears back during the post-match press conference, making some desolate comments about her current path and the near future.

Ad

Osaka was unfortunate to draw former quarterfinalist and 10th seed Paula Badosa in the first round of the 2025 French Open earlier this week. While the Japanese gave her best during their bout on Court Philippe-Chatrier, winning the opening set in a tiebreaker, it wasn't enough in the end. The 27-year-old ultimately succumbed to her higher-ranked opponent 7-6(1), 1-6, 4-6 in two hours and 20 minutes.

Speaking to the media afterward, Naomi Osaka was visibly distraught with the way her campaign in Paris had ended. The four-time Major winner had a breakdown midway through, following which she had to take a little break before resuming her press conference. Below are three of the most heartbreaking comments that she made in light of her first-round exit from this year's Roland Garros:

Ad

Trending

#1 Naomi Osaka on her latest defeat: "Patrick Mouratoglou goes from working with the greatest player ever to, like, 'What the f*** this is'?"

At one point, Osaka was asked whether her losses at this stage of her career "stung" worse than they did before. The World No. 49 replied in the affirmative before discosing that she "hated disappointing people" when it came to her results. She then went as far as to suggest that her current coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, had experienced a downgrade after signing up to work with her after previously guiding Serena Williams to 10 Major titles in 2012-17. She said:

Ad

"I think as time goes on, I feel I should be doing better. But also I kind of talked about this before, maybe a couple years ago. I'm not sure, but I hate disappointing people. So, like, even with Patrick, I was thinking this just now… But he goes from working with the greatest player ever to, like, ‘What the f*** this is?’ You know what I mean? Sorry for cursing, I hope I don’t get fined, but…"

Ad

The Japanese star had to take a breather after making the above remarks. She returned to the press conference a few moments later to answer two more questions.

#2 Naomi Osaka on whether her loss will 'make her stronger': "I hope you can tell me"

Naomi Osaka hits a forehand at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

When another journalist probed her on whether there was a learning curve following her first-round defeat at the 2025 French Open, Naomi Osaka gave a rather deflated response. That said, the 27-year-old did insist that she might see the positives to this loss when she plays her next match on tour. The four-time Major winner said:

Ad

"I hope you can tell me that. I think, I'm not sure [but] I learn little things from each match. I think I lost the tiebreaker in Rome, and I didn't lose the tiebreaker here, so I mean, I am conscious of things when I'm playing. So maybe the next match I play, I'll learn little things from today."

Ad

#3 Naomi Osaka makes sad admission: "I wasn't really expecting to lose in the first round"

Towards the end of her press conference on Monday, Naomi Osaka was asked about her grasscourt season and which tournament she would be playing up next. The former World No. 1 had admittedly not planned her schedule after the French Open just yet, as she didn't expect to lose so early. She said:

Ad

"I don't necessarily know my grass season schedule right now. I wasn't really expecting to lose in the first round, so it's something that I'm gonna have to work out. But I think I am excited for when I do play my first match."

Luckily for Osaka, she is just defending 400 points for the remainder of the 2025 WTA Tour season. Although the Japanese star has had her share of difficult losses this year, she will likely collect herself before resuming her bid to re-enter the highest echelon of women's tennis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline