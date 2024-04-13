India’s new tennis sensation, Sumit Nagal has taken the world by storm with his performances on the biggest stage. His recent exploits at the Monte-Carlo Masters have left everyone in awe.

The 2024 Australian Open saw Sumit Nagal becoming the first Indian tennis player to beat a seeded player in a Grand Slam event in 35 years. He beat the world number 27 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2, 7-6.

The World No. 93 broke another landmark in the ATP Masters 1000 event at the Monte-Carlo Masters. After securing successive wins in the qualifying rounds, Sumit went on to win a singles main-draw match at the ATP Masters event on clay. With that, he became the first ever Indian tennis player to do so in the history of the sport.

His campaign ended in the second-round clash against the World No. 7 Hogler Rune. Winning a singles main-draw clash at the ATP Masters event on clay is no mean feat. Only three Indian players have managed to play the main draw in Monte-Carlo Masters in the tournament’s history.

Here's a look:

3 Indians who have played in the Monte-Carlo Masters main draw

#1 Sumit Nagal (2024)

As mentioned above, Sumit Nagal appeared in the main draw at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024. He reached the second round of Monte-Carlo Masters after beating World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 n the first round.

Nagal then faced off against the seventh-ranked Hogler Rune in the second-round clash.

The internet was left stunned by the way he fought back after losing the first set against Hogler. Sumit won the second set to level the scores but, unfortunately, lost the game, eventually.

#2 Ramesh Krishnan (1982)

Veteran Indian Tennis player is famously known for winning the singles titles at both Wimbledon and French Open as a junior player in the late 1970s. Krishnan was also part of the Indian team that stormed their way into the final of the Davis Cup in 1987 against Sweden.

Before Sumit Nagal, Ramesh Krishnan was one of the only two Indians to have reached the main round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He reached the landmark in the 1982 edition of the tournament.

#3 Vijay Amritraj (1977)

Legendary Tennis player, Vijay Amritraj holds the record for being the first-ever Indian Tennis player to have reached the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He accomplished the landmark in the year 1977.

Vijay Amritraj is famously known for reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 1981 and also appeared in the second-round clash at the US Open in 1974. In July 1980, he rose to a career-best ranking of 16 in singles. Besides, the veteran Tennis star was an integral part of the Indian team that played in the finals of the 1974 and 1987 David Cup tournaments.