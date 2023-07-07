3 interesting mixed doubles pairings at Wimbledon 2023 ft. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Wimbledon 2023 is up and running, with the mixed doubles event starting on Friday, July 7.

The singles event has already seen some spectacular matches along with a few upsets with the likes of Casper Ruud, Maria Sakkari, Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova and Jelena Ostapenko already eliminated.

The mixed doubles is due to start and we have some interesting pairs competing. Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek are the top seeds and will be expected to be among the favorites to win.

Besides them, there are some very interesting pairings that include quality doubles players and players who are currently dating each other.

On that note, let us take a look at three such duos in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon 2023.

#1 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are arguably the most popular tennis couple at the moment. The two started dating not long back and they will compete in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas and Badosa will take on top seeds Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula in the first round, and a win for them will set up a second-round clash against either Andrea Vavassori and Liudmila Samsonova or Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

Both players won their opening-round singles matches at Wimbledon and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the mixed doubles event.

#2 Jamie Murray and Taylor Townsend

Last year, Jamie Murray partnered with Venus Williams at the mixed doubles event in Wimbledon. The pair reached the second round before losing to Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Maara.

This year, Jamie Murray's mixed doubles partner at Wimbledon 2023 will be Taylor Townsend, who has already reached two women's doubles finals, most recently at the French Open.

The British-American duo will lock horns with third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Jan Zielinski in the first round. Considering the doubles prowess of both players, it won't be much of a surprise if they have a good run at Wimbledon.

#3 Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter

Another couple that will take part in the mixed doubles tournament at Wimbledon 2023 is Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter.

Boulter won her maiden WTA singles title earlier during the grass-court season and recently booked her place in the third round of the women's singles event at the London Major.

De Minaur, meanwhile, reached the final of the Queen's Club Championships and is in the second round of the men's singles event at Wimbledon 2023. Here, he will face Matteo Berrettini.

De Minaur and Boulter will take on the Australian duo of Storm Hunter and John Peers in the first round and it will be interesting to see how the pair fare together.

