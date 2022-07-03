3 milestones Alize Cornet accomplished following her win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

Alize Cornet stunned the tennis world by getting the better of Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 in the third round of Wimbledon. Cornet's win against the Pole, who won six straight titles coming into the tournament, will go down as one of the biggest upsets on the WTA tour this season.

The Frenchwoman, who was a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open earlier this year achieved 3 big milestones following her epic win against Swiatek.

#3 Alize Cornet is the first French female player to win against the World No. 1 in a Grand Slam since she achieved the feat in 2014

Alize Cornet celebrates a point against Swiatek

Cornet made it to the headlines after getting Iga Swiatek, who has dominated the women's game ever since the retirement of Ashleigh Barty.

The 32-year-old had earlier created history by upsetting Serena Williams at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships.

The player from Nice, who hadn't won a single match against a top-20 opponent in 13 appearances at a Grand Slam, rose to the occasion against the five-time champion in the third round.

The 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat meant that Serena lost a match as early as the third round for only the third time at Wimbledon after being ousted at the same stage in 1998 and 2005.

#2 Alize Cornet is the first player to win in straight sets against the top-ranked player at Wimbledon since Sabine Lisicki in 2012

Iga Swiatek had won six straight titles coming into Wimbledon

Cornet not only defeated the World No. 1, but she did so in style. The stunning straight-sets win against the No. 1 ranked player will surely be talked about a lot in the near future as no player has managed the fear since Sabine Lisicki in 2012.

2012 - Alizé #Cornet is the first player to win in straight sets against the number #1 ranked in #Wimbledon since Sabine Lisicki in 2012 versus Maria Sharapova. Unpredicted.

Sharapova, who was the top seed at Wimbledon in 2012, was aiming to win the title for the first time since 2004 but fell to the fifteenth-seed Lisicki in the fourth round.

Lisicki triumphed over the Russian 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon after making it to the semifinals a year earlier.

#1 Alize Cornet is only the third Frenchwoman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon after turning 32

Cornet reached a Grand Slam QF for the first time at the Australian Open this year

Cornet, who turned 32 in January, began the year in style by defeating former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, Tamara Zidansek, and two-time Wimbledon champion Simona Halep en route to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the very first time.

At Wimbledon, she made more history by becoming only the third French female player above the age of 32 to advance to the fourth round.

3 - Alizé #Cornet is the third French female player to reach the Round of 16 in #Wimbledon after turning 32 in the Open Era after Francoise Durr in 1976 and Nathalie Tauziat in 2001. Shock.

Francoise Durr was 33 when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 1976 - the year when she also won the mixed doubles title at the Championships partnering Tony Roche of Australia.

Nathalie Tauziat too was 33 when she reached the fourth round at SW19 back in 2001 before losing to Venus Williams in the quarterfinals.

Alize Cornet will face Ajla Tomljanović in the fourth round of Wimbledon on July 4.

