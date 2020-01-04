3 milestones awaiting Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open

Djokovic hoists aloft a record 7th Australian Open title in 2019

Novak Djokovic is the youngest member of men's tennis' famed Big 3 trifecta. Djokovic's 16 Grand Slam titles is dwarfed only by fellow Big 3 peers Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19), while the Serb's 280 Grand Slam match wins is only behind that of Federer (357).

The third player ever to play 50 Masters 1000 finals - the first two being Federer (2019 Miami) and Nadal (2019 Coupe Rogers) - Djokovic marked the occasion with his 34th Masters 1000 tile at 2019 Paris-Bercy. The Serb is now only one behind the all-time leader Nadal's tally of 35.

Djokovic emulated Federer by winning 15 Grand Slam titles in a decade when the Serb won 2019 Wimbledon. He overcame the Swiss maestro in the first ever Wimbledon match to feature a fifth set tiebreak, in the process winning his fifth title at the All-England Club.

The Australian Open, where Djokovic is a record 7-time champion, is one of 14 tournaments where the Serb has a 100% final record. One of 5 players in the Open Era to win the career Grand Slam, Djokovic can pull to within 3 Grand Slam titles of Federer's all-time leading tally of 20 if he wins the title in Melbourne this year.

The Serb could also accomplish the following 3 milestones by going all the way for a record-extending 8th Australian Open crown:

#1 Go level with Federer for the most hardcourt Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic

The all-time Grand Slam title leader Roger Federer also has the most hardcourt Grand Slam titles (11) of any player, winning 6 at the Australian Open and 5 at the US Open. Djokovic is the next man on that list, with 10 hardcourt Grand Slam titles - winning 7 at the Australian Open and 3 at the US Open.

A title run at the 2020 Australian Open would see Djokovic go level with Federer for most hardcourt Grand Slam titles of any player in history.

