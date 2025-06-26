3 milestones Coco Gauff can achieve at Wimbledon 2025

Coco Gauff is one of the most promising tennis players on the tour at the moment. With US Open and Roland Garros singles titles already to her name at just 21 years of age, and ranked World No. 2, she is set to take Wimbledon by storm following her maiden French Open victory earlier this month.

The American tennis player recently became the first athlete from her country to win a singles title at Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2015. She also became the youngest woman to reach the final of the three big clay tournaments - Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open - in the same year.

With several milestones under her belt already, here are three more the 21-year-old could achieve at the All England Club if she manages to lift the trophy for the first time.

#1 Coco Gauff can become the first female American player to win at Wimbledon since Serena Williams

The 21-year-old can become the first woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Serena Williams did in 2016 if she goes all the way at the 2025 edition of Wimbledon.

Williams beat German Angelique Kerber in straight sets to be crowned SW19 champion for the seventh time in 2016. The last American male to win at Wimbledon was Pete Sampras all the way back in 2000. Coco Gauff can become the first American, across both the ladies' and gentlemen's categories, to emerge victorious at the All England Championships in nine years.

Winning would also mean a career-best performance for Gauff at Wimbledon, with her best outings so far having been three fourth-round exits. In 2024, the second-seeded Gauff was drawn against compatriot Emma Navarro early on, with the former crashing out in straight sets 4-6, 3-6.

The current World No. 2 beat No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set encounter at the Court Philippe Chatrier to lift the Roland Garros singles title for the first time and would be looking to carry forward that momentum.

#2 The 21-year-old can become only the 8th woman ever to achieve the Channel Slam in the Open Era

The fabled Channel Slam refers to an achievement where a player wins both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same calendar year. While there have been several athletes to do it across their careers, only seven women have completed the Channel Slam in the Open Era.

Right at the start of the Open Era, legendary athletes and multiple-time Grand Slam winners Margaret Court, Evonne Cawley and Billie Jean King all achieved the feat in consecutive years: 1970, 1971 and 1972, respectively. Chris Evert then did it two years later in 1974, before compatriot Martina Navratilova completed the same in 1982.

Since then, there have been only two women to achieve a Channel Slam with Steffi Graf first doing it in 1988, before doing so three more times in 1993, 1995 and 1996. Serena Williams is the most recent athlete to achieve the feat, having done so twice, in 2002 and most recently in 2015.

Coco Gauff can become the first American woman to achieve a Channel Slam in 10 years. She would also become only the eighth woman ever to do so in the Open Era.

#3 Gauff will also complete a career surface Slam if she lifts the trophy on July 12

Having already reigned victorious on hard and clay surfaces with her 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open titles, only the grass courts of the All England Club elude the American from completing a career surface slam.

While having struggled historically on grass in the past with multiple early exits, Gauff is yet to make the quarterfinals at the All England Championships. She also lost in straight sets in her round-of-16 clash against Wang Xinyu at the Grass Court Championships in Berlin on June 19.

The American sensation will be heading to Wimbledon on the back of a monumental Roland Garros victory. But she will need to churn out something special at the All England Club if she is to stand a chance of making history and lift the trophy for the first time.

