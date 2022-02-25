3 players who have a positive head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic after multiple meetings

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat against Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday. Courtesy of the loss, the Serb is guaranteed to relinquish the World No. 1 spot to Daniil Medvedev this coming Monday.

Vesely, ranked No. 123 in the ATP rankings, was not expected to be the one to deny the 20-time Grand Slam champion his 362nd week as the top-ranked male tennis player. The Czech now has an enviable 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against the 35-year-old, making him one of only three players to have never lost to him despite facing him more than once.

Djokovic has faced 164 players on multiple occasions over his career. He has a positive head-to-head against 147 opponents while he is tied with 11. Against only six players does he have a negative head-to-head, among whom only three are yet to have lost a match against the Serb.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan With a minimum of two matches, Jiri Vesely becomes just the *6th* player with a positive H2H vs Djokovic:



Roddick - 5-4

Gonzalez - 2-1

Karlovic - 2-1

Safin - 2-0

Kyrgios - 2-0

Vesely - 2-0 With a minimum of two matches, Jiri Vesely becomes just the *6th* player with a positive H2H vs Djokovic:Roddick - 5-4Gonzalez - 2-1Karlovic - 2-1Safin - 2-0Kyrgios - 2-0Vesely - 2-0 https://t.co/RNc2lUWu5L

The three who have been defeated but continue to have a positive win-loss record against the Serb are Andy Roddick (5-4), Ivo Karlovic (2-1) and Fernando Gonzalez (2-1). As for the other three, here they are:

#1 Marat Safin

Marat Safin won both of his encounters against the 20-time Grand Slam champion

Marat Safin faced Novak Djokovic twice in his career and won both encounters without losing a single set. More impressively, both of their meetings came at Grand Slams.

Safin faced the Serb for the first time in the first round of the 2005 Australian Open, which also happened to be the World No. 1's first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam. The Russian won the fixture 6-0, 6-2, 6-1 in dominating fashion and went on to win the tournament for his second Major.

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis 2005 Australian Open Men's 1st Round:



(4)Marat Safin def. qualifier Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 6-1



This was Djokovic's 1st match in the main draw of a major



He has now won the Australian Open 9 times



Safin would go on to win the 2005 Australian Open for his 2nd and final major 2005 Australian Open Men's 1st Round:(4)Marat Safin def. qualifier Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 6-1This was Djokovic's 1st match in the main draw of a majorHe has now won the Australian Open 9 timesSafin would go on to win the 2005 Australian Open for his 2nd and final major https://t.co/MVj3rePxXM

Their second encounter came in the second round of the 2008 Wimbledon, where the 20-time Grand Slam champion was seeded third. Despite that, the unseeded Safin ended up winning 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-2. The former World No. 1 progressed as far as the semifinals before falling to Roger Federer.

#2 Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is yet to lose a set against the World No. 1

Nick Kyrgios has faced Novak Djokovic twice in his career so far, and has won both meetings without dropping a single set. Both matches were played on hardcourts, arguably the Serb's favorite surface to play on.

Their first meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Mexican Open, where the World No. 1 was the top seed. Kyrgios, seeded sixth in the tournament, ended up winning 7-6(9), 7-5. The Australian went on to reach the semifinals, where he lost to eventual winner Sam Querrey.

The second encounter between the pair came in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters the same year. The World No. 1 was seeded second this time around but was beaten 4-6, 6(3)-7 soundly by Kyrgios, who was seeded 15th. The former World No. 13 was supposed to take on Federer in the quarterfinals, but withdrew before the match due to food poisoning.

#3 Jiri Vesely

Jiri Vesely has beaten Novak Djokovic twice, both times while he was the top seed

Jiri Vesely has had three match-ups against Djokovic but the duo have only faced each other on the tennis court twice, with both meetings going in favor of the Czech. The pair were supposed to meet in the second round of the 2016 US Open but Vesely withdrew before the match. The World No. 1 went on to reach the final before losing to Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic's first loss against the former World No. 35 came in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The unseeded Vesely shocked the top seed 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 but fell in the next match against Gael Monfils.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



stuns Djokovic for the 2nd time in his career, ending his reign at No. 1 with a 6-4 7-6 victory! LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE @jiri_vesely stuns Djokovic for the 2nd time in his career, ending his reign at No. 1 with a 6-4 7-6 victory! LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE ⚡️ ⚡️@jiri_vesely stuns Djokovic for the 2nd time in his career, ending his reign at No. 1 with a 6-4 7-6 victory! https://t.co/YXVuWHCuxq

The second encounter came yesterday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championship. This time around, the top seed lost 4-6, 6(4)-7 in straight sets against the 28-year-old who came all the way from qualifying to deny the Serb a chance at defending his World No. 1 ranking.

Having beaten two seeded players on the trot (beating Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round), Vesely squares off against sixth seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the final.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan