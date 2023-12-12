3 players to watch out for in Tennis Premier League 2023 ft. Sumit Nagal 

The 2023 edition of the Tennis Premier League is all set to be held from December 12 to 17 in Pune’s Balewadi Stadium.

24 players from eight teams will be taking part in the championship. Every team will play in five league matches in a bid to qualify for the semi-finals.

But there are certain players, who are expected to make it big with some dominating wins, having achieved some significant milestones in their careers.

Let us look at 3 players who can steal the limelight in the Tennis Premier League 2023

#1 Sumit Nagal

Ranked No.138 on the ATP circuit, Sumit Nagal is expected to grab attention. Being the only Indian to take a set off the legendary Roger Federer in the 2019 US Open, Nagal will be looking to make an impact in the upcoming tournament.

The 26-year-old Nagal, who last played in a Grand Slam main round in the 2021 Australian Open, is set to represent Gujarat Panthers along with Karman Kaur Thandi and Mukund Sasikumar.

#2 Rutuja Bhosale

India’s Rutuja Bhosale is currently ranked No.333 on the WTA circuit, but she will be one of the top players in the tournament. Earlier this year, she won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023 mixed doubles event where she partnered with the evergreen Rohan Bopanna.

Rutuja will be turning up for the Pune Jaguars along with Czech Republic’s Lukas Rosol and India’s Manish Sureshkumar.

#3 Ernests Gulbis

Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis is one of the big names who will be gracing the tournament with his presence. The 35-year-old advanced to the semi-final of the French Open 2014 at Roland Garros and achieved a career-best ranking of No.10. In the same event, the veteran got the better of Federer in the fourth round.

Gulbis is teamed up with India’s Sowjanya Bavisetti and Vijay Sundar Prashanth for the Mumbai Leon Army.