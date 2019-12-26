3 players with a cumulative winning head-to-head record against Federer and Djokovic

Roger Federer (left) and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are two of the most successful players in men's tennis history. Together with Rafael Nadal, the trio are affectionately called the Big 3 due to their stellar achievements in the sport.

Federer (357) and Djokovic (280) have the most Grand Slam match wins in the Open Era. Both players completed the coveted career Grand Slam (the feat of winning all the 4 Grand Slam tournaments during the course of one's career) in their respective fourth appearance in a French Open final - Federer did so in 2009, and Djokovic followed suit seven years later.

Djokovic (4) and Federer (3) are the only players to have won the first two Masters 1000 tournaments of the year - Indian Wells and Miami - in the same year (called the Sunshine double) on multiple occasions.

Among 172 different players to have played against both Federer and Djokovic, 84 of them have never won against the duo. Since Djokovic took the head-to-head lead against Nadal in the pair's rivalry, no player has a winning head-to-head record against both Federer and Djokovic.

Among 40 players to have beaten both Federer and Djokovic, only three have a cumulative winning head-to-head record against the duo. Let us meet this elite trio.

#3 Dominic Thiem (9 wins / 17 matches, 52.9%)

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem's tally of 9 wins from 17 cumulative matches against Federer and Djokovic is dwarfed by just five other players.

The two-time French Open finalist is the only player to have beaten Djokovic and Federer multiple times in 2019.

Thiem's five wins from seven matches against Federer makes him one of only 10 players (6th active) to have beaten the Swiss maestro on five or more occasions. Thiem beat Federer in the 2019 Indian Wells final to win his first Masters 1000 title, saved a match point in the Madrid quarterfinals before clinching the three-setter and also handed Federer a rare straight-sets defeat at the season-ending ATP Finals.

The Austrian beat Djokovic in a five-set French Open semifinal before overcoming the Serb in a thrilling third set tiebreak in a group-stage match at the ATP Finals. That helped him close his head-to-head deficit against the World No. 2 to 4-6.

