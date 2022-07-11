3 talking points after the 2022 Wimbledon ft. Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Plenty of engaging storylines have unfolded at Wimbledon over the past fortnight. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were embroiled in a quest to rewrite the record books once again. Plenty of noise was made about the young challengers. But most of them lost early, while others failed to rise to the occasion.

Serena Williams returned to action after a year on the sidelines, but her comeback was nipped in the bud with an early exit. Iga Swiatek had a dominating summer that culminated in a crowning moment at the French Open. Her winning streak was expected to continue at the All England Club as well, but was cut short by veteran Alize Cornet.

The tournament was at the center of controversies this year. Following the organizer's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing, the ATP and WTA retaliated by stripping the tournament of its ranking points. The discourse regarding the matter continues even now.

In the end, Djokovic and Elena Rybakina emerged victorious. With the year's third Grand Slam done and dusted, let's take a look at the major talking points from Wimbledon.

#1 Novak Djokovic reignites the Grand Slam race with a Wimbledon crown

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon.

After a tough start to the year, where Djokovic wasn't even allowed to compete in tournaments, he finally claimed the prize he was after at the All England Club. Nadal raced ahead in the Grand Slam race by winning the Australian Open and the French Open this year. The Serb knew winning here was paramount, which was evident by the focus and intensity displayed by him.

Despite being on the backfoot in a few of his matches towards the business end of the tournament, Djokovic vanquished his opponents to win his 21st Major title. He notched up quite a few records over the course of the tournament. He became the first player to win at least 80 matches across all four Slams. This was also his 32nd Grand Slam final, a new record in men's singles.

However, Djokovic's Grand Slam future remains in doubt. Considering his vaccination status, he still might not be allowed to compete at the US Open unless the rules change quickly. But considering his talent, he'll always remain a favorite to scoop up every Slam he participates in.

While Djokovic is still one Major title short of matching Nadal's tally, he remains in prime position to end up as the leader of the Grand Slam count down the line.

#2 Rafael Nadal's injuries let him down once again

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Wimbledon.

An abdominal tear ended Rafael Nadal's hopes of completing a calendar year Grand Slam. The Spaniard has been bogged down by injuries throughout his career, but has made successful comebacks after his setbacks. But the wear and tear is finally starting to catch up with him, with his body breaking down more frequently.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯

1. (especially in former times) a brave or experienced soldier or fighter.



2. Rafael Nadal



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯1. (especially in former times) a brave or experienced soldier or fighter.2. Rafael Nadal 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯1. (especially in former times) a brave or experienced soldier or fighter.2. Rafael Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/m6jL34xXQe

Nadal ended his 2021 season early to deal with a foot injury. He made a winning return to the tour and claimed his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. His winning streak came to an end in the final of the Indian Wells Open, where he sustained a rib fracture. This caused him to miss the start of the clay season.

Upon Nadal's return, his foot injury reared its ugly head once again at the Italian Open. He somehow hobbled over the finish line to win his 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open, but his Wimbledon participation remained in doubt. The Spaniard recovered in time to compete at the grasscourt Major.

Nadal appeared to be in good shape as he made his way through the draw. Unfortunately, he injured himself once again as he suffered an abdominal tear during his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz. The former World No. 1 pulled out of his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios due to this.

Nadal is set to be out of action for the next few weeks. He has been unable to stay healthy for an extended period of time, so one wonders how many more comebacks he has left in him. But the Spaniard is the ultimate warrior in tennis, so count him out at your own peril.

#3 It's back to the drawing board for Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Serena Williams made a tearful exit from last year's Wimbledon after she was forced to retire in the first round due to an injury. She didn't compete for almost a year after that, and her prolonged absence gave rise to retirement rumors as well. The American made her comeback just before Wimbledon, teaming up with Ons Jabeur to compete in doubles at Eastbourne.

When the Wimbledon draw was announced, many predicted an easy win for Williams in the first round. She was up against Harmony Tan, a player who was making her debut at the tournament. However, the match ended up being a three-hour long slugfest, with the Frenchwoman handing Williams her third ever first-round defeat at a Major.

This was not the comeback envisoned by Williams or her fans. She'll now have to figure out how to get back to her winning ways, but the American has bounced back quite often after a disappointing loss.

Ten years ago, Williams lost in the first round of the French Open. While many predicted the beginning of the end for her back then, she flipped the script completely. She went 33-1 for the rest of the year, winning five titles, including Wimbledon, the US Open and an Olympic gold medal. This also ignited the start of the second era of her dominance.

Williams still has the fire and the competitive edge. She didn't look too bad against Tan during her loss, but the lack of match practice was certainly evident. In the past, she would show up to tournaments without much preparation and would go on to win. However, her breaks are much longer now and with every passing year, her age will also be a difficult obstacle to overcome.

Williams remains one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen. This is the final phase of her career and there's a good chance we might not see her again after a while. Keeping this in mind, she's sure to come out guns ablazing to ensure that this is one memorable final act.

