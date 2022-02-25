3 wins over Roger Federer, 4 wins over Rafael Nadal and 7 titles: Throwback to Novak Djokovic's epic 41-0 start to the 2011 season

Rafael Nadal is currently on a 13-match unbeaten run in 2022, his best ever start to a season, but that is nothing compared to Novak Djokovic's epic run a decade ago. In 2011, the Serb went 41 matches without a loss to his name, winning seven tournaments before finally succumbing to his first defeat.

Then at 24 years of age, the 20-time Grand Slam champion began the year as the World No. 3. He was seeded third in his first tournament of the year, the Australian Open.

Djokovic defeated sixth seed Tomas Berdych in straight sets in the quarterfinals. He then went on to defeat the defending champion and top seed Roger Federer in straight sets in the semifinals.

In the final, the World No. 1 defeated Andy Murray, again in straight sets, to win his second Australian Open title and second ever Grand Slam. From Melbourne, the Serb flew to Dubai for the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Seeded second in the tournament, the Serb once again faced Berdych, this time in the semifinals. The Czech retired midway through the third set to set up a repeat of the Australian Open semifinals in the final. The defending champion defeated Federer for the second time in straight sets to secure his third career title at the ATP 500 event.

Djokovic's third tournament of the year was the Indian Wells Masters, where he was the third seed. After defeating three seeded players, the 20-time Grand Slam champion faced Federer for the third time that year in the semifinals.

This time around, the Swiss managed to take a set off his opponent, but it was not enough as Djokovic picked up yet another win. The Serb went on to reach the finals, where he defeated top seed Rafael Nadal in three sets to win his second title at Indian Wells.

From there, he traveled to the United States for the Miami Masters, where he completed the Sunshine double. Seeded second in the tournament, the Serb defeated 14th seed Mardy Fish in the semifinals. He then defeated Nadal for the second consecutive time, again in three sets, to mark his second title in Miami.

Novak Djokovic did the clay double over Rafael Nadal leading up to the 2011 Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic did the unimaginable in 2011 by defeating Rafael Nadal twice on clay.

Novak Djokovic began the clay season at the Serbia Open, his home tournament, where he won his fifth title of the year with relative ease. Up next was the Madrid Masters, where Rafael Nadal was the defending champion and top seed.

Seeded second, the Serb defeated claycourt specialist David Ferrer in the quarterfinals and Thomaz Belucci in the semifinals. In the final, he defeated Nadal for the third time that year to lift his maiden title in Madrid.

Then came the Rome Masters, where the Mallorcan was once again the top seed as well as the two-time defending champion. Djokovic prevailed over Stan Wawrinka in the third round and then Robin Soderling in the quarterfinals.

The 20-time Grand Slam champions disposed off a spirited Andy Murray in the semifinals to set up a clash with Nadal for the fourth time that year in the final. The victory in the summit clash marked the Serb's second title in Rome.

Both these triumphs made Novak Djokovic the overwhelming favorite going into Roland Garros. He won his first four matches in Paris, beating Juan Martin Del Potro in the third round and Richard Gasquet in the fourth round.

The Serb received a walkover in the quarterfinals following Fabio Fognini's retirement, setting up his fourth encounter of the year with Roger Federer.

But this time, the former World No. 1 finally turned the tables. Federer won the contest in four sets and proceeded to qualify for the final against Nadal. However, the Swiss ended up losing the title clash in four sets to the King of Clay.

The World No. 1's semifinal loss to Federer brought to an end an unbelievable 41-match win-streak. It was just one win less than John McEnroe's 1984 season, where he claimed 42 victories on the trot before registering his first loss.

However, the Serb had won two Davis Cup matches to close out the previous year, thus completing a 43-match streak that was one longer than McEnroe.

Speaking in an interview shortly before the 2011 edition of the French Open, McEnroe considered Djokovic's record to be "even more impressive" than his own. His reason for the same was that the Serb did it in an era where there was more competition and athleticism. He said:

"Given that there’s more competition, more athleticism and deeper fields now, I’d say his record is even more impressive than mine."

McEnroe added:

"He came into the year at No. 3 and to be able to dominate [higher ranked players] the way he has, well, to put it mildly, it’s been quite amazing to see what he’s done and how much more confidently he’s playing."

Novak Djokovic went on to win the remaining two Grand Slams to close out a phenomenal year

The Serbian superstar closed out an incredible year by winning the Wimbledon and US Open.

Novak Djokovic quickly bounced back from his French Open defeat by winning the subsequent Wimbledon, beating Nadal in the final, and the Rogers Cup. Djokovic went one step further to also claim the US Open, beating Federer in the semifinals and Nadal in the summit clash.

He held a 70-6 win-loss record at the end of the year. Interestingly, in two of those losses, Djokovic retired due to injury.

The 34-year-old's 2011 season, where he finished as the year-end No. 1, is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever individual performances by a player across a single season. Tennis Magazine ranked it as the third greatest tennis season in the Open Era, behind Federer's 2006 campaign and Rod Laver's 1969 season.

