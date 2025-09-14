4 big upsets from Davis Cup weekend ft. USA crashing out before Final 8, India shocking Switzerland

The top tennis-playing nations in the world featured at the Davis Cup qualifiers this week. Seven teams joined Italy for the main event, scheduled to take place in Bologna.

Team USA featured the likes of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe against the Czech Republic. Despite leading the contest on Day Two, the Czechians fought back to win this bout.

Team France, Team Croatia and Team Australia were also in the mix this week. While France put up a commanding performance against the Croats, Australia came up short against Team Belgium.

Without further ado, let's look at four upsets from the Davis Cup weekend on tour:

1) Team India makes history by defeating Switzerland on their home turf

Nagal wins his Davis Cup bout in 2025 - Source: Getty

Team India locked horns with Team Switzerland in the Davis Cup Group One qualifiers. They managed to win an away fixture against a European country for the first time since 1993.

The Indians fielded the likes of Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineswar Suresh, N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli against the Swiss brigade. While Balaji and Bollipalli lost their doubles encounter, Nagal and Suresh earned valuable points for the Indians.

Nagal was the star performer of the show, winning both of his singles matches in Biel. He first defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler and then brushed aside Henry Bernet.

The victory means Team India has qualified for the 2026 Davis Cup qualifiers. They will compete either in the last week of January or the first week of February next year.

2) Team Belgium stun Team Australia in Sydney

Team Belgium celebrates at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Team Belgium also chalked up an amazing victory against Team Australia on Sunday. They have qualified for the Davis Cup Finals set to take place in November.

The Belgians started on a strong note, racing to a 2-0 lead on Day One. After losing his first match, Alex De Minaur put Australia on the board against Zizou Bergs, and the doubles specialists Jordan Thompson and Rinky Hijikata levelled the tie on Day Two.

With all to play for in the final singles round, Raphael Collignon scripted a remarkable comeback against Aleksandar Vukic to send Belgium through to the next round. He defeated Vukic in a thrilling encounter, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3.

3) Czech Republic outfox star-studded Team USA to enter the Davis Cup Finals

USA v Czechia - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers - Czechs celebrate on Day 2 - Source: Getty

Next up, Team Czech Republic eliminated Team USA in the second round of the Davis Cup qualifiers.

Team USA made a steady start to the match after Taylor Fritz defeated Jakub Mensik in the singles round. They failed to end Day One on a high after Frances Tiafoe came up shy against Jiri Lehecka.

With all to play for on Day Two, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek gave the Americans the lead in the doubles round. However, Fritz and Tifoe lost the remaining two matches, allowing the Czechs to advance.

Jiri Lehecka was the MVP this weekend, winning both of his singles matches in Delray Beach. He outfoxed the World No. 5 Fritz in a gripping three-set bout, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Team USA is the most successful nation in Davis Cup history with 32 titles to their name. They will be eager to come back stronger next year.

4) Team Peru enters the Davis Cup Qualifiers for the first time in 18 years, eliminate Team Portugal on clay

Team Peru at the Davis Cup Qualifiers: Draw - Source: Getty

Lastly, Team Peru eliminated Team Portugal 3-1 on the clay courts of Lima. They earned a place in the 2026 Davis Cup qualifiers for the first time since 2008.

The Peruvians dominated the singles match-ups over the weekend. Ignacio Buse defeated Jamie Faria in straight sets, and Gonzalo Bueno outlasted Borges, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

The Portuguese tried to claw back into the contest with a doubles victory, but Buse provided the knockout blow on Day Two. He defeated a tired Borges in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The Peruvians lost to Team Chile in the World Group Qualifiers last year. They will be eager to do well in the next round in 2026.

