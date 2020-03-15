4 Novak Djokovic Grand Slam records that will be tough to break in the future

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Some observers, tennis players, and coaches describe Djokovic as the greatest of all time because he has won the trophies with victories against the top players and the fiercest rivals in one of the strongest eras of tennis. Djokovic has the highest Elo rating score in Open Era, which takes into account the quality of the opponents. Currently, Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against the other two members of the Big 3 and has the highest number of Slams won beating a big 3 member en route. Furthermore, he has won by defeating more highly-ranked players on an average than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

He has as of now won 17 Grand Slams in his career, only behind Nadal’s 19 and Federer’s 20. Keeping in mind his age, many believe that he will overtake both Nadal and Federer. His performance has been simply sensational in Grand Slams and he has set countless records in them. Here are 4 such grand slams records set by Djokovic that will be extremely difficult to break in the future.

#4 Winning a Grand Slam in 3 different decades

Australian Open 2008

The world no.1 after winning the Australian Open earlier this year has come the only player to have won a grand slam in 3 different decades. He won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2008, then won 15 more titles between 2010-2019, and then won in January 2020 in Melbourne, which was the first Grand Slam of the new decade.

#3 Reaching the finals of each Grand Slam 3 consecutive times

Djokovic with the Wimbeldon trophy

Reaching the Grand Slam of a major is a very tough thing to achieve. But the Serb is the only player to have reached the finals of each grand slam 3 consecutive times, a feat that requires levels of consistency across surfaces that only Djokovic could achieve.

#2 Most titles won at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic holds the record for the most number of titles won at the Australian Open

Djokovic has won 8 titles Down Under, winning the title in 2008, 2011-2013, 2015-2016, and 2019-2020. The next players after Djokovic are Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, each having won the title 6 times.

#1 Holding all the 4 grand slams on 3 different surfaces at once

Djokovic won the French Open in 2016

Although he hasn’t achieved the calendar slam, he achieved the next big thing in 2016, when he held all the 4 majors after winning the French Open. The unique thing about this feat was even though Rod Laver had held all the 4 Grand Slams together because he achieved the calendar slam; during his time the surfaces of the courts of different Grand Slam tournaments weren't as different to each other. Australian Open was still played on grass like Wimbeldon. So Djokovic is the only player to have held all the 4 grand slams with 3 different surfaces.

