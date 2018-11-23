ATP/WTA Tour: 4 players to watch out for in the 2019 season

Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 23 Nov 2018, 22:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Former World Number 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has been hampered by injuries throughout 2018. He will be one of the players looking to rise up the ATP rankings in 2019

The 2018 tennis season was an eventful one in many ways. Although the season didn't signal the end of veteran players per se, it surely signaled the beginning of a new dawn with young guns Naomi Osaka and Alexander Zverev winning the US Open Women's Singles and the ATP Finals respectively.

The old guard did hold on to their status quo, especially in Grand Slams with the likes of 30+ players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber all winning a Slam. Serena Williams also deserves plaudits for her remarkable second half of the season where she narrowly missed out on equaling Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam tally of 24, finishing runner-up at both Wimbledon and US Open despite being ranked outside the Top-10.

So where does this leave some players who achieved glory in the past but failed to make an impact in 2018 due to injuries and other factors? Well, that is exactly what this slideshow looks at. Here are 4 players who have had a forgettable 2018 season by their high standards and will look to bounce back next year.

#1 Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka at the 2018 Toray Pan Pacific Open

Former World Number 1 and 2-time Australian Open Champion Victoria Azarenka has had to battle many struggles on the personal front including a prolonged custody battle over her child. This has impacted her appearances on court this year.

Azarenka received a wildcard at the Australian Open early this year but was forced to withdraw due to legal proceedings of the custody battle. She participated in the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open where she made the semis following which she cracked the Top-100 for the first time since her return. She did not progress beyond the third round in any of the remaining Grand Slams though.

Azarenka has reunited with her old coach Wim Fissette and has begun earnest preparations for the 2019 season where she will look to force her way into the top of the WTA charts once again. Considering that she has won the Australian Open in the past, she would definitely be one of the dark horses to win the tournament early next year.

1 / 4 NEXT