4 reasons why Novak Djokovic hiring Andy Murray as coach is a good move

Novak Djokovic has roped in former rival Andy Murray as his coach for the 2025 Australian Open, triggering shockwaves across the tennis fraternity. The Serb, without a permanent coach since parting with Goran Ivanisevic earlier this year, endured a disappointing 2024 season, with the exception of his gold medal success at the Paris Olympics.

However, I believe that appointing Murray is a masterstroke from World No. 7, and it can help the 24-time Major winner to close the present-day gap between himself and the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Here, I've compiled a list of four reasons that I feel are likely to make the promising partnership between the two former World No. 1s successful at the 2025 Australian Open.

1. Just like Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray knows what it takes to go the distance at the Australian Open

Andy Murray (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) after the men's singles final of the 2016 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player when it comes to winning the Australian Open. The Serb has so far racked up a record 10 Australian Open titles, and four of those came after he downed Andy Murray in the finals (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016). It's fair to say that had it not been for Djokovic, the Brit would have gotten his hands on at least one Australian Open trophy.

Trending

The duo's collective experiences of mustering deep runs at the prestigious hardcourt Major in Melbourne are bound to give the Serb an edge over his younger, less experienced rivals. Of course, he will ultimately have to make the most of those experiences by executing where it matters the most, on the court, if he is to clinch a record-extending 11th Australian Open title come January 2025.

2. Andy Murray himself was coached by several iconic figures in tennis

Murray doesn't possess a whole lot of coaching experience. However, the fact that he was coached by multiple renowned names in tennis is bound to have enriched his overall understanding of the sport and how to tactically prepare for a wide variety of opponents possessing diverse styles of play.

The Brit was coached by Brad Gilbert, the iconic coach who also worked with Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and most recently, Coco Gauff. Ivan Lendl, a former World No. 1, also served as Murray's coach. Amelie Mauresmo, a former WTA World No. 1, trained Murray as well.

3. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray share multiple things in common as tennis players

Andy Murray (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) after a practice session at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

From a purely tennis-playing perspective, it won't be too difficult for Murray to think about the sport by stepping into the Serb's shoes. The Brit, in his prime, based his own game around defense and gained widespread acclaim for his returns of serve and incredible athleticism around the court. Murray won 46 ATP Tour-level titles, including three Majors, aided by his incredible counterpunching abilities.

The same attributes have been the World No. 7's strengths over the years as well. The Serb is arguably the greatest returner tennis has ever seen, and his ability to chase and retrieve balls from seemingly impossible positions has also been a hallmark of his remarkably successful career. In a way, Murray can see a lot of himself in Djokovic, and this is likely to help the Brit in coaching the Serb.

4. Andy Murray won't be shy about being honest with Novak Djokovic

Murray has never shied away from speaking his mind, and there's no reason for that to change once he assumes his role as Djokovic's coach. The Serb himself is known for having heated exchanges with his team during crunch matches, so expect to see fireworks between him and Murray when things aren't going Djokovic's way at the 2025 Australian Open.

The Brit is also not likely to take things lying down, and this may just be what the 24-time Grand Slam champion needs to find the fire in his belly once more to compete for the biggest honors in tennis. Last but not least, Murray is likely to bring a dash of his signature dry British humor to the World No. 7's camp, ensuring that there's plenty of comic relief to ease tensions when needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis