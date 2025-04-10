Day three of the Monte-Carlo Masters featured some of the top players on tour. Two-time champion Novak Djokovic started his season on clay, and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the fold after his early exit in the Miami Open.

Ad

Djokovic entered Monte-Carlo after a close runner-up finish in Miami. He was a match away from his seventh title at the event, but Jakub Mensik stood in his way in the final.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, made his second appearance in the Monte-Carlo Masters this week. He started his campaign with a brilliant three-set win over Francisco Cerundolo, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.

With two of the top three seeds eliminated in the Monte-Carlo Masters, the dark horses will be hoping to make a deep run. On that note, let’s take a look at some of the shocking results on day three:

Ad

Trending

4) Gael Monfils

Monfils plays a forehand in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Fourth on the list is French veteran Gael Monfils.

Ad

Monfils entered Monte-Carlo after a solid fourth-round finish in the Miami Open. He started his campaign by cruising past Fabian Marozsan but couldn't make his mark against Andrey Rublev. Despite a valiant effort against the Russian, Rublev eliminated him in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(2).

Monfils has been one of the most in-form players on tour with 15 wins out of 21 matches so far. He will be expected to be a part of the 2025 Barcelona Open next.

Ad

3) Jiri Lehecka

Lehecka in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Czech tennis sensation Jiri Lehecka.

Ad

Lehecka has made a promising start to the season by amassing 14 wins from 21 matches, including a title-winning run in the Adelaide International. He also reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open but couldn't make his mark against Jack Draper.

The World No. 28 entered Monte-Carlo after early exits in Indian Wells and Miami. He continued his dismal run of form by chalking up a second-round exit at the first tournament on clay this year.

Ad

Lehecka started his campaign with a solid win against Sebastian Korda but fell to Lorenzo Musetti. Despite winning the first set against the Italian, Musetti outlasted him in two hours and 20 minutes 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

2) Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe in action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Second on the list is fan favorite Frances Tiafoe.

Ad

Tiafoe revived his slow start to the season by securing a runner-up finish in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston. The American put up a solid performance against Jenson Brooksby in the final but came up shy in three sets.

The American started his campaign in Monte-Carlo with a remarkable three-set win over Miomir Kecmanovic. He looked poised to continue his rich vein of form against Alexei Popyrin but lost to the Australian in two hours and four minutes. Despite winning the first set against Popyrin, the Australian defeated Tiafoe 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Ad

1) Novak Djokovic made his 18th appearance in the Monte-Carlo Masters

Djokovic leaves the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: Source: Getty

Lastly, Novak Djokovic closes the list of shocking exits on Day Three of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Ad

Djokovic was rumored to have minor fitness concerns in the last few days on tour. He's made a decent start to the year by garnering 12 wins from 18 matches, including runner-up finishes in the Australian Open and the Miami Open.

The Serb made his 18th appearance in the Monte-Carlos Masters this week. He was one of the favorites to make a deep run but was stunned by Alejandro Tabilo in the second round. The Chilean put up an emphatic performance to eliminate Djokovic in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

The 37-year-old will most likely feature next in the Barcelona Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis