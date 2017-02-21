5 Best Servers in Women's Tennis Today

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 18:59 IST

A robust, strong serve is one of the best weapons in a player's arsenal, and getting a good first serve in helps a player declare themselves from the get go. A powerful serve can come in many shapes and forms, but immediately helps a player go on the attack.

The best serves combine power, precision and purpose to create a good shot – and one that is difficult to return.

Here’s a look at 5 of the best serves in the business among the current WTA crop:

#5 Madison Keys

Young American ace Madison Keys has it all – power, precision, panache. Considered the ‘next Serena Williams’ at only 22, Keys has some great power-hitting in her arsenal – but even she knows how good her serve is, and lists it as her favourite shot.

Most powerful on quick grass surfaces, Keys’ serve is her biggest weapon. She has dominated the points on serve – most notably during the 2016 grass-court season, where she held up excellently during the Aegon Classic to take her second WTA title. Incidentally, her first was also on grass, at Eastbourne in 2014.

That serve is both speedy and powerful, and Keys uses this to her advantage. The big, fast hitting is something that would normally be useful on faster surfaces, but last year Keys appears to have unlocked it to her advantage, reaching the finals at Rome, before losing in the finals to Serena Williams.

The youngest player in the top 10, World No 9 Madison Keys’ serve is a delight to watch – and with more training, could become even more precise, given that at only 22, it is already one of the best on Tour.