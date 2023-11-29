5 bold predictions for Rafael Nadal's 2024 season

2023 proved to be a year to forget for Rafael Nadal, especially after the highs of the previous year. He won the Australian Open and the French Open to take the lead in the Grand Slam race with 22 titles.

But a series of injuries during the second half of the season marked the beginning of his downfall. The Spaniard wasn't even close to being healthy by the start of the 2023 season. He still returned to compete, but sustained another injury during his title defense in Melbourne, which ended in the second round.

Nadal took the rest of the year off to recover and let his body heal. He has now been posting videos of himself practicing and has hinted about his return to the tour. With his comeback looking more and more imminent by the day, here are a few bold predictions with regards to how the Spaniard could fare in 2024:

#5 - The Australian swing is a bust for him

Nadal arrived Down Under in 2022 on the heels of yet another injury concern from last season. However, he won his very first tournament upon his return, the Melbourne Summer Set. The Spaniard then claimed his 21st Major title at the Australian Open after that.

Nadal now finds himself in a similar situation once again. But he's unlikely to repeat his feat from 2022. This time, he hasn't played competitively for almost a year, making it his longest injury lay-off. So even if he makes a trip to Melbourne in the first place, it won't be a fruitful outing for him.

#4 - Extends his record at either the Barcelona Open or the Italian Open

The 37-year old has won a record 12 titles in Barcelona.

Nadal is referred to as the "King of Clay" for good reason. Aside from his insane record at the French Open, he has also accumulated 12 titles at the Barcelona Open, along with a 10-title haul at the Italian Open.

The Spaniard has always come alive on the red dirt, regardless of how he has fared during the early hardcourt season. The same could happen next year. The Centre Court in Barcelona is now named in his honor, while the Foro Italico in Rome is also one of his favorite hunting grounds.

Nadal could draw inspiration from his past performances at either of these venues to win another title and further extend his record. Barcelona seems to be a safe bet, given the absence of a few top players, though Carlos Alcaraz could make things difficult for him.

#3 - Heartbreak at the French Open

Nadal has positioned himself as the man to beat at the French Open regardless of the circumstances. After all, winning 14 titles and boasting an incredible 112-3 record bestows one with the distinction of being the ultimate favorite.

Not many players are capable of besting the Spaniard over five sets in Paris. Only two men are responsible for inflicting those three defeats. Robin Soderling was the first to do it in 2009, but he's out of the picture now. However, Novak Djokovic remains a credible threat to this day.

The Serb got the better of Nadal twice, in 2015 and then in 2021. He could very well do so yet again. But it feels like the Spaniard could fall to someone else this time, that can happen after making it to the quarterfinals or even the last four.

Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have established themselves as the players to look out for with their results. Nadal could catch fire and find himself closer to lifting another trophy in Paris, but this time he has more contenders to deal with, which could dent his chances.

#2 - Another taste of Olympic glory

The Olympics are where athletes long to prove themselves and wait with bated breath for the opportunity to represent their country. The 22-time Major champion feels the same way.

Nadal has competed in four different editions of the Olympics so far. He won the gold medal in singles in 2008. He finished in fourth place in singles in 2016, but nabbed the top honors in doubles. He didn't compete in 2012 and 2021. He also participated in 2004, but only in doubles and fell in the first round.

As far as tennis is concerned at the 2024 Olympics, the venue for it is Stade Roland Garros. It's the same place where Nadal has had the most success in his career. One can count on him to have another shot at a podium finish, especially if he falters during the French Open prior to this.

#1 - Rafael Nadal wins the US Open

The Spaniard's last triumph at the US Open was in 2019.

Nadal is a four-time champion at the US Open, having lifted the trophy in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. It's his second most successful Major in terms of titles. The US Open has been the most unpredictable Grand Slam for a long time now.

Roger Federer was the last player to defend his title in New York, when he won his fifth and final US Open title in 2008. The tournament has witnessed a revolving door of champions since then.

Nadal could have a chance to capture another title here next year. Players are often exhausted after a long season by the time the US Open starts. The addition of Olympics next year is set to make things even more chaotic. If the Spaniard is healthy by this time, his endurance and stamina could propel him to victory.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here