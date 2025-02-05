5 coaches Emma Raducanu should hire ft. Andy Murray, Goran Ivanisevic 

Emma Raducanu, the 22-year-old British tennis player, lost in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open to continue her dismal form in recent times. Last month, she had lost in the third round of the Australian Open to Iga Swiatek.

In fact, after she won the US Open as a qualifier in 2021 and subsequently attained a career-high ranking of world No. 10, Raducanu's career has seen a downward spiral, which included surgeries to her wrist and ankle. She is ranked 56th in the world at the moment.

Moreover, Raducanu has recently split with her coach, Nick Cavaday, as the latter was having persistent health issues. As she searches for a new coach, we look at five potential candidates in this article. Let us get on with the list:

#5. Anne Keothavong:

Keothavong is a British former tennis player, who has also been the captain of Britain's Fed Cup team in the past. She has also been appointed as the senior national women's coach in the past.

Although she has not coached any individual at the WTA level yet, her considerable experience can come in handy for a young player like Raducanu. The young woman should also be benefitted from the fact that Keothavong is her compatriot.

#4. Rick Macci:

Rick Macci runs a tennis academy in the United States and is one of the most experienced coaches out there. The 70-year-old American has worked with the likes of Andy Roddick, Venus Williams and Serena Williams in the past.

Macci, if given a chance to coach Raducanu, can act as a father-figure for the Brit. However, a full-time commitment and travelling extensively could be troublesome for him at this age.

#3. Rennae Stubbs:

Rennae Stubbs is one of the best female tennis coaches in the world. The 53-year-old Aussie has coached a player as accomplished as Serena Wiliams in the past.

She has also worked as a commentator for various channels. If Raducanu is looking for a woman to guide her, then she probably can find no better option than Stubbs. However, it remains to be seen whether Stubbs is ready for such an assignment at this point.

#2. Goran Ivanisevic:

A former Wimbledon champion himself, Ivanisevic formed a great pair with the incomparable Novak Djokovic to guide the latter to 12 Grand Slam titles during a period between 2019 and 2024.

However, Ivanisevic is available at the moment and is almost certain to improve Raducanu's serve, just like he did Djokovic's if appointed. He is probably the most accomplished among the tennis coaches in the world.

#1. Andy Murray:

Andy Murray recently took up the role as Novak Djokovic's coach at the Australian Open and guided the Serb to the semifinal of the tournament. However, Djokovic said after his Australian Open loss that he wasn't sure about continuing with Murray. The former World No. 1 is a three-time Grand Slam winner himself and is also the only man to win two Olympic gold medals.

Additionally, the 37-year-old is a Brit himself and that should give him some added advantage. Murray's association with Raducanu can also launch his coaching career properly, if he manages to guide the latter to some serious success.

