5 controversial things Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova have said about each other over the years

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are regarded as the most successful tennis players. However, their head-to-head rivalry has been rather lopsided with Williams leading 20-2.Regardless, their successes and off-court popularity have fueled a storied rivalry that has often sparked controversies attracting media attention and that of their fans. Statements made by the two about each other have created more tension.Here are a few controversial things that Williams and Sharapova have said about each other over the years.Five controversial things Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova said about each other#5 &quot;And, hey, if she wants to be with the guy with a black heart, go for it.&quot;Maria Sharapova dated Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov for a few years before calling it quits in 2015. However, prior to dating her, Dimitrov is said to have been involved in an &quot;undefined relationship&quot; with Serena Williams.In an interview with Rolling Stones in 2013, Williams seemed to be referring to the relationship between the Russian and Dimitrov without taking anyone's name. She said:&quot;She (Maria Sharapova) begins every interview with, 'I'm so happy. I'm so lucky' -- it's so boring. She's still not going to be invited to the cool parties. And, hey, if she wants to be with the guy with a black heart, go for it.&quot;Williams' statements attracted attention for the couple and added to the feud that she and Sharapova were seen as being involved in.#4 &quot;If she wants to talk about something personal, maybe she should talk about her relationship and her boyfriend who was married and is getting a divorce and has kids.&quot;Maria Sharapova responded to Serena Williams' comments about her relationship with Dimitrov in an interview and expressed disappointment over them. She also brought up rumors surrounding Williams' relationship with the American's then-coach of one year Patrick Mouratoglou and said (via Business Insider):&quot;If she wants to talk about something personal, maybe she should talk about her relationship and her boyfriend that was married and is getting a divorce and has kids. Talk about other things, but not draw attention to other things.&quot;&quot;She has so much in her life, many positives, and I think that's what it should be about,&quot; Maria Sharapova added.Williams later took the blame for the entire situation and apologized to Sharapova at a WTA pre-Wimbledon party soon after Sharapova had responded to the American in her interview.#3 &quot;And turns out that when people actually are doing drugs, the truth comes out. And then they get banned for not long enough.&quot;Soon after losing to Serena Williams during the 2016 Australian Open, Maria Sharapova was involved in a doping case wherein she tested positive for a drug called meldonium that was banned a couple of weeks earlier.Sharapova admitted to having been consuming the drug for over a decade but claimed that she was not aware that it was banned. She was handed a two-year ban that was reduced to 15 months following an appeal.Williams came out in support of Sharapova and while wishing for the best, claimed that the Russian showed a lot of courage in taking responsibility for the test. However, this was followed by a range of digs that the American took at the Russian.One such instance is when Williams was invited to the chat show &quot;Game. Set. Chat!&quot; where she taunted Sharapova for getting her punishment cut down. She said:“That’s what I’ve always said. I don’t really care about my results on the court. For me, it’s stuff that – what is the purpose of your life? What is that? So that’s why, lot of the stuff really, genuinely doesn’t affect me. And turns out that when people actually are doing drugs, the truth comes out. And then they get banned for not long enough.&quot;#2 &quot;I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon.”Maria Sharapova released her autobiography &quot;Unstoppable&quot; in 2017 and while sharing her life story, she mentioned instances involving her rival and leading tennis player Serena Williams on several occasions. One such reference includes her maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2004 Wimbledon Championship against the American.The then 17-year-old Russian defeated the two-time defending champion and World No. 1 6-1, 6-4 in a victory that surprised the tennis world and welcomed Sharapova to the WTA top 10.Maria Sharapova (L) and Serena Williams at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships - Getty ImagesSharapova shared in her book how she saw Williams crying in the locker room and said:&quot;People talk about Serena’s strength, her serve and confidence, how her particular game matches up to my particular game, and, sure there is truth to all of that; but, to me, the real answer was there, in this locker room, where I was changing and she was bawling. I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon. &quot;While Sharapova did talk about being starstruck by the Williams sisters and their accolades, this statement was not taken very well by the former World No. 1 who slammed the Russian and criticized the book's content.#1 “I think the book was 100% hearsay, at least all the stuff I read and the quotes that I read, which was a little bit disappointing.&quot;Serena Williams was set to face Maria Sharapova in the fourth round of the French Open in 2018. This happened almost a year after the Russian's autobiography wherein she spoke about seeing the American sobbing in the locker room after their 2004 Wimbledon finals.Maria Sharapova's book &quot;Unstoppable: My Life So Far&quot; - Getty ImagesDuring the post-match conference after William's third-round victory against Julia Goerges, she was asked about the comments made by her upcoming opponent in her book. Responding to the same, she said:&quot;I think the book was 100 percent hearsay, at least all the stuff that I read and the quotes that I read, which was a little bit disappointing. But I’ve cried in the locker room many times after a loss. That’s what I’ve seen a lot of people do, and I think it’s normal.&quot;&quot;I think, if anything, it shows the passion and the desire and the will that you have to want to go out there and do the best. It’s a Wimbledon final. I think it would be more shocking if I wasn’t in tears. I am emotional, and I do have emotions, and I wear them on my sleeve. I’m human.&quot;Williams also said things like these in the locker room should not be disclosed in a book.