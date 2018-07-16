5 experiences that made Wimbledon 2018 amazing

The Wimbledon Championships came to a close on Sunday. The tournament this year was one filled with surprises and lot of upsets. Here, we take a look at the 5 amazing experiences in Singles at the All England Club:

1. The Djoker is Back!

Ever since his elbow injury last year, and subsequent procedures and surgery, Novak Djokovic wasn't himself, leave alone at his best. He had failed to taste any substantial success in the ATP World Tour after his Australian Open exit. Never had I seen such frustration before from the ice-cool Serb. That was understandable, as changing the technique you are so used to is incredibly difficult. In the French Open, we could see the momentum slightly changing, although still not enough to prove that he could challenge the elite again.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and cometh the most prestigious tournament in the world cometh the man did. Even from the start, the determination he showed was admirable. Technically he was surely much better and was barely troubled during the first week. All through we could see how much it meant to Novak with the way he reacted to every miss and every good point.

During the match against Nadal, two things showed he was mentally there as well. One was how he took the second set from a set and set point down. Secondly, the way he still played at the same level after the match was suspended and later went well into the final set. He hadn't played like that in a long long time, and with the final to be played next year there were some doubts about his fitness levels. But there was no doubt in Djokovic's mind and he coasted to the trophy, dominated even, in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic celebrates after overcoming Kevin Anderson in the final of Wimbledon 2018