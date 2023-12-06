5 most famous shoes used by Rafael Nadal

Some claim Rafael Nadal to be the second-greatest tennis player of all time behind Novak Djokovic. He is a 22-time Grand Slam champion and has won the French Open a staggering 14 times.

When a player attains a legendary status like Nadal has, even his tennis gears become a subject of discussion. The Spaniard has sported some nice apparels and shoes throughout his career, which usually go well with his persona of being a great fighter on court.

Nike has been his sponsor throughout his career and has come up with innovative gear for him. Nadal is often likened to a bull for his raw strength and thus, a symbol of a bull’s horns are inscribed on his shoes.

In this article, we will take a look at his five most famous shoes used over the years.

5 most famous tennis shoes used by Rafael Nadal

#5 White shoes in Wimbledon 2019

Nadal lost to arch-rival Roger Federer in the semifinals of 2019 Wimbledon, but his white shoes caught everyone's eyes. As all-white attire is mandatory for the players in Wimbledon, he wore white shoes, which was a deviation from his usual practice. Nadal's white shoes looked classy on the lush green courts of the All England Club.

#4 Pink shoes in Australian Open 2017

Rafael Nadal played an epic final against Roger Federer at the 2017 Australian Open, which the latter won in five sets. It was the 18th Grand Slam title for the Swiss great, which was a record then.

However, Nadal caught eyes with his pink shoes, which were unusual compared to what the Spaniard had worn until then. Still, it was an idea of Nike to make him play with them and he looked quite good with them on.

#3 Aqua blue shoes at Australian Open 2023

Nadal was not able to defend his Australian Open crown in 2023. He lost to Mackenzie McDonald, but his light blue shoes almost caught everyone’s attention.

The 37-year-old looked quite cool on them and also wore a half-sleeved shirt in the tournament instead of the sleeveless ones he wore in some of the previous ones.

#2 Light green shoes at French Open 2022

Nadal’s favourite tournament had to feature in this list. He extended his record by winning his 22nd Grand Slam title on the red dirt of Paris in 2022 and his light-green shoes looked quite good to add lustre to his win.

The green shoes made a fine contrast with the colour of the court and Rafael Nadal made quite a nice impression.

#1 Black shoes at US Open 2019

Rafael Nadal lifted the 2019 US Open trophy by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. However, his all-black attire, along with his black shoes, was also a topic of discussion, as they looked nice under the lights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The black shoes looked great on a blue court and the Spaniard had the physique and raw energy to make them look good.

