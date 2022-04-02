5 interesting similarities between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Tennis fans have long waited to see who the next player with the caliber of Rafael Nadal will be, and as it turns out, it might be someone from his own country after all. Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz has taken the world by storm over the last few weeks, reaching the semifinals of two Masters 1000 tournaments on the trot.

While he could only be quelled at Indian Wells by the 21-time Grand Slam champion himself, the World No. 16 has been unstoppable in Miami so far and has a shot at the title on Sunday. The World No. 16 has already taken care of defending champion Hubert Hurkacz and will take on Casper Ruud for his maiden ATP 1000 triumph.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz is the 4th youngest ever player to reach a Masters 1000 final, as he beats the defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to reach the title match in Miami against Casper Ruud. Two first time ATP M1000 finalists.



Carlos Alcaraz is the 4th youngest ever player to reach a Masters 1000 final, as he beats the defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to reach the title match in Miami against Casper Ruud. Two first time ATP M1000 finalists.18 years, 333 days.

Other than the obvious similarities that both are from Spain, there are also a few more interesting similarities between the pair that stem from their success on the tennis court. Without further ado, here's a look at five of them:

#1 Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest player to represent Spain at the Davis Cup since Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz made his Davis Cup debut when he was only a year older than when Rafael Nadal did

Rafael Nadal made his debut for Spain at the Davis Cup in 2004 at the age of 17 years and 248 days. Unfortunately, the World No. 3 ended up losing his first tie against the Czech Republic's Jiri Novak.

#DavisCup #byRakuten | @RFETenis Davis Cup debut incoming @alcarazcarlos03 is set to make his first appearance for Spain against Romania's Marius Copil on Friday

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz made his debut at the team tournament this year at the age of 18 years and 303 days -- the youngest to play for Spain since the 21-time Grand Slam champion.The 18-year-old defeated Romania's Marius Copil to hand his team an unassailable lead in the fixture.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Carlos Alcaraz has tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to play Davis Cup Finals. Carlos Alcaraz has tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to play Davis Cup Finals.

Alcaraz could have made his debut even sooner if he had played at the tournament last year as expected, but was prevented from doing so due to a COVID infection.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest match-winner at the Madrid Masters, breaking Rafael Nadal's record

Carlos Alcaraz broke his idol's record to become the youngest match-winner at the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz made his Madrid Masters debut in the 2021 edition with the help of a wildcard and faced off against Adrian Mannarino in the first round. The World No. 16 went on to win the match 6-4, 6-0 in straight sets, making him the youngest match-winner in the history of the tournament.

The previous record was held by Rafael Nadal, who defeated Davide Sanguinetti in the first round of the 2004 edition. Interestingly, both players went on to lose their second round matches. Whereas the former World No. 1 fell to Vincent Spadea, Alcaraz succumbed to a straight-sets loss against the Mallorcan himself.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest Spaniard to win an ATP Tour title since Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest Spaniard to win an ATP Tour title since the Mallorcan

Carlos Alcaraz's first ATP Tour title came at the 2021 Croatia Open Umag, where he defeated three players seeded higher than him enroute to the triumph -- at the age of 18 years, two months and 14 days.

After besting third seed Filip Krajinovic in the quarterfinals, the teenager dwarfed top seed Albert Ramos Vinolas in the semifinals and Richard Gasquet in the final to lift his first silverware on the main circuit.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz, 18y3m, beats Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-2 to win in Umag his first (of many) ATP titles.



He is the youngest ATP winner since Nishikori in Delray 2008 and the youngest Spanish player to win one since Nadal, who won his first in Sopot when he was 8 (!) days younger.

The title made him the youngest player to win an ATP Tour title since Kei Nishikori (2008 Delray Beach Open) as well as the youngest Spaniard to achieve the feat since the World No. 3 in 2004. The Mallorcan's accomplishment came at the Idea Prokom Open in Warsaw, where he won the title without dropping a set at the age of 18 years, two months and six days.

#4 Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest player to reach the semifinals at the Sunshine Double, overtaking Rafael Nadal in the process

Carlos Alcaraz overtook Nadal to become the youngest player to reach the Sunshine Double semifinals

Thanks to his exploits this year, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to reach the semifinals (18 years and 10 months) at the Sunshine Double. The only other teenagers to have done so in the past are: Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal -- all of whom were 19 years old.

The 21-time-major winner achieved this by reaching the penultimate stage of the 2005 Miami Masters (beating David Ferrer but losing to Roger Federer in the final) and the 2006 Indian Wells Masters (losing to James Blake). By reaching the finals in Miami, the World No. 16 also became the youngest player to accomplish the feat since the 21-time Grand Slam champion, only a month older than his idol.

#5 Carlos Alcaraz brought up his 5th win against top 10 players around the same age as when Rafael Nadal did

Carlos Alcaraz was less than a fortnight older than Nadal by the time they notched up their 5th top ten win

Enroute to the Miami final, Carlos Alcaraz defeated World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round -- his 5th win against top-10 players. Previously, he had beaten Tsitsipas once before, Matteo Berrettini twice and Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz, who got the 5th Top 10 win of his career in Miami tonight, is just 12 days older than Nadal was when he got his 5th career Top 10 win at 2005 Monte Carlo.



Carlos Alcaraz, who got the 5th Top 10 win of his career in Miami tonight, is just 12 days older than Nadal was when he got his 5th career Top 10 win at 2005 Monte Carlo.

Nadal: 18y, 10m, 12d

Alcaraz: 18y, 10m, 24d

Federer and Djokovic did it when they were 19.

At the age of 18 years, 10 months and 24 days, the Spaniard was only 12 days older than the 35-year-old Nadal when he managed to accomplish the feat. The 21-time Grand Slam champion's wins came over Albert Costa, Carlos Moya, Roger Federer, Andy Roddick and Gaston Gaudio.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan