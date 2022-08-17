5 legendary players reveal their thoughts about Serena Williams ft. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer

Serena Williams' feats have evoked reactions from the greatest players of all time, cutting across generations and gender.

Champions of the past and present continue to be awestruck by the 23-time Grand Slam champion who dominated women's tennis like never before.

While some tennis greats have frequently expressed their thoughts about the American star, others joined in after her recent announcement that she is planning to "evolve" away from the sport.

Let's take a look at what five tennis legends have had to say about the exploits of Serena Williams:

#5 Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King stated that Serena Williams will leave the sport as the greatest player

Billie Jean King was one of the first to react to Serena Williams' announcement that she intends to bid adieu to the sport after the US Open.

King, who was a pioneer in promoting the women's game and ensuring equal pay for women athletes, was perhaps best placed to comment on Williams, who has been a trailblazer in her own generation.

The 12-time singles Grand Slam champion asserted that Williams will "leave as the sport's greatest player."

"When Serena steps away from tennis, she will leave as the sport's greatest player. After a career that has inspired a new generation of players and fans, she will forever be known as a champion who won on the court and raised the global profile of the sport off of it," stated King.

#4 John McEnroe

McEnroe stated that Serena Williams was on par with Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady

John McEnroe described Serena Williams as an icon and stated that she was in the same league as Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady.

"She should do whatever she wants. She's an icon. Her place in American society has gone to a place where she deserves it after everything she's accomplished, everything she's done. I don't know the answer whether she wants to play again, I don't think she needs to play again. She's in that level where Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady are. She's like one of the all-time greatest athletes in the history of any sport - male or female. It seems to be a great place in her life. She's added a lot," McEnroe said during an interview with Sports Seriously,

McEnroe chose to highlight the movie King Richard, which is a biopic on the life of the Williams family, stating that the 40-year-old bridged people of all generations and backgrounds.

"Anyone that saw the movie (King Richard) realizes where they came from and where she is now is unbelievable so she can spend the rest of her life going 'not bad huh'? She has impacted tennis on the court and off the court," McEnroe said. "She's taken tennis off the sports pages and into pop culture. She bridges people of all generations, diversity of background. She's become a great spokesperson, a philanthropist and she's matured before our eyes."

The seven-time Grand Slam champion lauded Williams' longevity and added that she would go down as one of the greatest athletes in sports history.

"Sure, she has had moments at the U.S. Open that were difficult for her and for us to watch but in the end she's going to go down as one of the great athletes not just in tennis but in sports history. When you think about her longevity, winning majors as a teenager in the 90s and still competing in 2022, her record in the Olympics, in major doubles finals with Venus. I could go on and on," said the tennis legend-turned-commentator.

#3 Boris Becker

Boris Becker described Serena Williams as the greatest

Boris Becker is of the opinion that Serena Williams is the greatest despite the German connection with Steffi Graf, who he described as "our Queen."

"Me, being German, I still think of Steffi Graf as our Queen, but Serena is certainly, certainly the greatest. Margaret Court is the most successful," Becker said in an interview with Laureus.com in 2020. "Having said that, back in the day they played three of the four majors on grass, so it was easier if you’re comfortable on grass to win more."

Becker, who charmed the tennis world by winning Wimbledon as a 17-year-old back in 1985, went on to state that the American star was continuing to play because she wanted to win a 24th Grand Slam title, but that the younger generation would make it difficult for her.

“I’m sure Serena wants to reach 24, I think that’s the reason she’s playing. You know, she’s a role model for all the mothers out there who are professionally involved in sport. As long as she wants to play, I think she can win. So as long as Serena is good enough to reach a final, she’s good enough to win. Having said that, the young generation won’t sleep. You know once you are in a final you’re not playing the name, you’re playing the title. That was Bianca Andreescu at the US Open final or Simone Halep in Wimbledon last year. They didn’t play the name,” Becker said.

#2 Rafael Nadal

Nadal heaped praise on Serena Williams

Rafael Nadal recently heaped praise on Williams, calling her "one of the greatest" of all time, but also stated that she deserved to choose what was best for her.

"She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time," Nadal said. "I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her. Of course, from a selfish point of view, it's sad that she's leaving the tour but, on the other hand, we can't thank her enough for all the things that she did for our sport. I think she's an amazing inspiration for a lot of people around the world and I think she deserves to choose whatever works for her better at this stage of her life."

While speaking to the media at the Western & Southern Open, Nadal described Williams as a "legend" and hoped that she would still be seen on the tour.

"So I wish her all the best," Nadal said. "Hopefully, we can keep seeing her around the tour because I always believe that our sport, or the sport in general, is bigger and better when legends are around and she is a legend. Hopefully, we can enjoy her in a different way around the tour."

#1 Roger Federer

Federer stated that Serena Williams was up there with the best of all time

Roger Federer, who has been described as the greatest of all time by many, opined that Serena Williams too was "all the way up there," and said that he was full of admiration for the American legend.

"But we know [Serena] is all the way up there. I'm probably up there with somebody, somehow. Maybe there's a group, a best of five—and if you're in that group, you should be pleased and happy. Tennis is a funky sport when it comes to that stuff. I'm in full admiration of Serena. And Venus, too, by the way," Federer said.

