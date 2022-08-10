Serena Williams or Tom Brady? Tennis legend John McEnroe settles debate between sporting GOATs

Tom Brady retired and then quickly changed his mind. Today, tennis legend Serena Williams announced that she will retire, but didn't provide a date. Both are considered the greatest in their chosen professions, and both are terrible at retiring. But which of these sporting titans has had the greater career?

Tennis icon John McEnroe has already shared his opinion on the matter. In an interview with Sports Seriously, McEnroe had the following to say about the twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion:

"Firstly, she should do whatever she wants, she’s earned that right. Two, she's like an icon, her place in, you know, American society has just gone to a place were she deserved. Everything she's accomplished since, and everything that she's done. And I don't know the answer of whether she wants to play again."

Collin Brennan @sports_collin "She's in that level where Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady are...She's one of the all-time greatest athletes in any sport, male or female."



- John McEnroe on Serena Williams "She's in that level where Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady are...She's one of the all-time greatest athletes in any sport, male or female." - John McEnroe on Serena Williams https://t.co/m807apm4dG

John McEnroe seems unable to split the sporting greats, and for most, opinions on the matter will most likely be driven by which sport they follow. However, there is no doubting that both Tom Brady and Serena Williams sit head and shoulders above all others in their chosen field.

Was TB12's retirement a failed attempt to escape Tampa?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Just over six months ago, Tom Brady shocked the NFL community when he announced his retirement from the game. The fact that a 44 year-old choosing to finally retire should come as a surprise, says everything about the greatest to ever do it at his position.

Fans had predicted his exit for nearly a decade, yet the news was still met with disbelief. At the time, TB12 released the following statement:

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

He continued:

"I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 10% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

However, within a matter of weeks, Brady opted against his first read and reversed his decision. When Tampa Bay Head Coach Bruce Arians decided to call it quits soon after the quarterback's return, rumors started to circulate.

Before long, there were whispers of a failed Dolphins move, but no concrete evidence. It did not take long for that smoking gun to be uncovered, and it was provided by the NFL head office.

Following a recent investigation, the NFL concluded that the Dolphins had made repeated attempts to lure Brady while he was under contract with both the Buccaneers and the Patriots. Brady escaped punishment, the Dolphins did not, losing draft picks and being hit with heavy fines.

Perhaps his next retirement will be more successful.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Seriously, ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers