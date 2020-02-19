5 lesser-known Roger Federer records

Roger Federer

Roger Federer is one of the most recognisable names in men's tennis. During a stellar 22-year professional career, Federer has achieved a huge number of milestones.

The man with a silken one-handed backhand - a rarity in the modern game - has the most Grand Slam titles (20) and Grand Slam match wins (362) ever. Federer is also the oldest player to lift a Masters 1000 title, a feat he achieved by beating defending champion John Isner in the 2019 Miami final.

Later in the season, Federer narrowly missed out on becoming the oldest player in the Open Era to lift a Grand Slam title. The then 37-year-old failed to convert two consecutive championship points on serve at 8-7 40-15 in the fifth set of an epic Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

Federer is the first player to win 10 titles at a tournament on two different surfaces - at Halle (grass) and Basel (grass). One of only five players in the Open Era to have won the career Grand Slam, Federer is the only one to win 70 matches at all 4 Grand Slam tournaments.

On that note, let us now have a look at five lesser-known Federer records in the sport:

#1 Most comebacks from 2 sets down

Federer

With a 32-23 career five-set record, only Pete Sampras (33), Ivan Lendl (36), and Ilie Nastase (39) have triumphed more times than Federer when a match has gone the distance.

Most recently, Federer eked out five-set wins over John Millman and Tennys Sandgren at the 2020 Australian Open to end a three match fifth-set losing streak (2018 Wimbledon, 2019 Wimbledon, 2019 US Open).

In the all-time list, Federer's record of 58.1% can at best be regarded as modest; the Swiss finds himself in a rather lowly 106th spot.

Thus, it may come as a surprise that Federer holds the record for most comebacks from 2 sets down, doing so on no fewer than 10 occasions.

Federer is one of 10 players in Grand Slam history to have recovered a two-set deficit at all 4 Grand Slam tournaments, most recently doing so in the 2016 Wimbledon quarterfinals against Marin Cilic.

