5 unforgettable pictures from Coco Gauff's breakthrough 2022 season

Saying Coco Gauff had an impressive 2022 tennis season would be an understatement. The teenage American tennis superstar reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final, her second Grand Slam doubles final, entered the top 5 of the singles rankings, and became the World No. 1 in doubles - all in the same season.

Still only 18, Gauff has become one of the big hopes of American tennis to take over the mantle from the recently-retired Serena Williams and aim to emulate some of her incredible achievements. Meanwhile, Gauff also touched hearts with her conduct on and off the court throughout 2022.

Qualifying for the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles was a fitting example of her breakthrough season. Now, as the singles World No.7 is actively preparing for the 2023 season, we look at some of her most memorable moments from this past season.

#1. Coco Gauff gets emotional after competing in maiden Grand Slam singles final at French Open 2022

Coco Gauff with the 2022 French Open runner-up trophy.

Coco Gauff lived up to the high expectations by reaching her first Grand Slam singles final at the 2022 French Open. Showing an incredible run of form, Gauff did not drop a single set en route to the final, beating the likes of Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens, and Martina Trevisan in the process.

After losing the final to the utterly dominant Iga Swiatek, Gauff could not hold back her emotions and broke down in tears as she sat on the bench and later during her on-court speech. The 18-year-old received a huge round of applause from the crowd and went on to express her desire to play many more Grand Slam finals.

"I like to thank my team. I'm sorry I wasn't able to get this one today," Gauff said as she wiped off tears. "Thank you guys for always supporting me and hopefully this is the first final of many. I really appreciate you guys a lot. You guys helped me so much throughout this year."

#2. Coco Gauff sends powerful social message right after reaching French Open final

Coco Gauff at the 2022 French Open.

With her applause-worthy gesture after her French Open semifinal, Coco Gauff proved that she is wise beyond her age. Moments after reaching her first Grand Slam final with a victory over Martina Trevisan, Gauff delivered her on-court speech and walked off the court by sharing a powerful message for an important cause.

As is customary after matches, players sign the on-court camera to celebrate their wins, and Gauff used the opportunity to call for peace and an end to gun violence in the United States.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca "Peace. End gun violence", Coco Gauff writes in the camera lens after booking her spot in the #RolandGarros final. "Peace. End gun violence", Coco Gauff writes in the camera lens after booking her spot in the #RolandGarros final. https://t.co/3FR5DG7c6w

#3. Coco Gauff becomes doubles World No. 1 after Canadian Open triumph

Coco Gauff receives a special present at the National Bank Open Toronto.

After winning the National Bank Open doubles title in Toronto alongside her good friend Jessica Pegula, Gauff was crowned the new world no. 1 in the WTA doubles rankings. It was another stellar achievement for the teenager, who became just the 11th American player in history to clinch the doubles top spot. After Gauff and Pegula's victory in the Toronto final, Gauff was presented with a special bouquet in the shape of the number '1' to celebrate her achievement.

Gauff and Pegula also reached the French Open doubles final earlier in the season. It was their first Grand Slam doubles final together as Gauff had previously reached the 2021 US Open final alongside Caty McNally. Along with the National Bank Open, Gauff and Pegula also won the Qatar Open and San Diego Open.

#4. Coco Gauff qualifies for her maiden WTA Finals campaign

The top 8 players pose for the champions' portrait ahead of the 2022 WTA Finals.

Gauff joined her fellow top 8 stars on the tour at the 2022 WTA Finals and became the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to qualify for the year-ending championships. Gauff and Pegula also qualified for the doubles event. While Gauff ended up losing all six of her matches across singles and doubles, the tournament marked an incredible season on tour for the American.

The 18-year-old also made it to her first-ever WTA Champions' Portrait, a memorable picture of the top 8 players in the world taken every year at the WTA Finals.

#5. Coco Gauff celebrates high-school graduation in front of the Eifel Tower ahead of French Open

Gauff celebrates her high-school graduation with her family in Paris (PC - Coco Gauff - Twitter)

In a memorable and highly cherished moment off the tennis court, Gauff received her high-school diploma shortly before she competed in the 2022 French Open. The American, who turned 18 in March this year, celebrated her achievement with her parents, posing outside the iconic Eifel Tower in Paris with her diploma in hand.

Gauff ended up reaching the singles and doubles finals of the French Open just weeks after receiving her high-school diploma.

