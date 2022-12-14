5 memorable pictures from Roger Federer's farewell season 

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis this season after suffering several issues with his knee. The legendary player was scheduled to compete in the Laver Cup and the Swiss Indoors but eventually decided to skip the latter as he called time on his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old was a part of Team Europe in the Laver Cup and his final match was a doubles fixture in which he partnered Rafael Nadal. The duo faced Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe and went down 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9. What followed was a plethora of emotional scenes as Federer bid adieu to tennis.

The Swiss played just one match in 2022 but was involved in a number of poignant moments which will not be forgotten any time soon. So without further ado, here's a look at five memorable pictures from Roger Federer's farewell season:

#1 Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup

While the result of Federer's final match was an anti-climax, the same cannot be said about the events that followed. In what went down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history, the Swiss maestro and Rafael Nadal were pictured in tears while singer Ellie Goulding was performing.

Federer even held his rival's hand and later explained in an interview that it might have been a "secret thank you."

"I guess at one point, just because obviously I couldn’t speak and the music was there, I guess I just touched him, and I guess it’s maybe a secret thank you," he said. "I don’t know what it was, but for me, that’s maybe what it was and how it felt and some pictures came out of it. Different ones. Not just that one but other ones, too, that were just completely crazy, you know, so with different angles, and I hope to get those because they mean a lot to me."

#2 Roger Federer hugging his wife and daughters

Federer hugging his wife and daughters after his final match

Retiring was undoubtedly an emotional moment for the 20-time Grand Slam champion. And he let it all out while hugging his family after his final match. One of the many memorable images was of the Swiss hugging his wife and daughters.

Federer thanked his wife Mirka for her support during his retirement speech, stating that she could have stopped him from playing a long time ago.

"My wife’s been so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play. It’s amazing. Thank you," the 41-year-old said.

#3 Roger Federer being lifted up by his teammates and opponents

Federer being lifted up by his teammates and members of Team World

Another defining image of the Laver Cup was Federer being lifted up in the air by not only his Team Europe teammates but also his counterparts from Team World.

Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Frances Tiafoe were among those who lifted the 20-time Grand Slam champion, while Nadal, Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, and others looked on.

#4 Roger Federer's appearance at Wimbledon

Roger Federer entering Centre Court

Federer did not play at this year's Wimbledon but did make an appearance on Centre Court on the celebratory occasion of its centenary year. Past champions of the grass-court Major were invited and the moment John McEnroe announced the eight-time winner's name, he was greeted with the loudest cheer of the day.

"I've been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court," Federer said. "It's great to be here with all the other champions. This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses."

#5 Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray practicing ahead of the Laver Cup

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray during a practice session at the Laver Cup

One of the major reasons for the hype generated around the Laver Cup was the presence of tennis' Big 4 — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray — together for the first time.

The quartet had a practice session ahead of the exhibition tournament and posed for a picture at the net. Federer partnered with Nadal while Djokovic partnered with Murray during a doubles practice match between the legendary quartet.

