5 most crucial points won by Roger Federer in his career

Over the course of his phenomenal career, Roger Federer has won an umpteen number of titles and matches to become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. While it is easy to remember all his achievements and laurels, the same cannot be said about the building blocks of those victories - the points won by him.

But there are some points which stand above the rest, the points which arguably gave him the biggest victories of his career which in turn played a great role in making him the legend that he is today.

When Federer looks back at his illustrious career, he too might remember these points and wonder what might have been if they hadn’t gone his way. Here's looking at the -

Five most crucial points won by Roger Federer

#5. Against Pete Sampras in the 4th Round of Wimbledon, 2001

Pete Sampras.

Defending champion and top seed Pete Sampras was looking to win a record eighth Wimbledon title in 2001. Between him and the last eight stood a young Swiss boy by the name of Roger Federer.

This boy had indeed won the Wimbledon junior championship in 1998 and was also seeded 15th, but pretty much everyone expected him to be brushed aside by the mighty American.

That was not to be as Roger Federer prevailed in five difficult sets 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5. In a match with so many sets and points played it becomes difficult to pin-point one as the most crucial one but there is perhaps one which has a greater claim than all other points.

The Crucial Point: The score was at 6 games all and 6-5 in the tiebreak in favour of Sampras. Federer had to serve to stay in the set and he did just that. Watch from 3:47 in the video.

Reason: Winning the opening set against defending champion Sampras - on Centre Court no less - was a huge confidence booster for Federer who used it to eventually win the match.

Roger Federer after defeating Pete Sampras Roger Federer exults after defeating del Potro

#4. Against Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-finals of 2012 London Olympics

Roger Federer after defeating Del Potro. Roger Federer with his Wimbledon trophy in 2009

While Roger Federer had won the Gold in men’s doubles in 2008, a medal in the singles event had eluded him thus far. Coming into the Olympics on the back of a Wimbledon triumph had made the Swiss a favourite for a medal but in the end the road to the eventual silver was a very tough one.

Juan Martin Del Potro was refusing to budge and took the match way beyond four hours. In the end Roger Federer somehow held his nerves to finally clinch a singles medal for country at the Olympics.

The Crucial Point: The score was 3-6, 6-6 4-4 in the tie-break and the Swiss had one serve left. Federer had already lost the opening set and was three points away from being knocked out of contention for the Gold medal. Watch from 14:50 in the video.

Reason: If Federer had given the mini-break to del Potro at that time, the Argentinian would have been two points away from victory. More importantly both of them would have been on his top-notch serve.

Roger Federer displayed remarkable shot placement to move Del Potro around and won the point with a straightforward smash. Federer closed out the tie-break and eventually won the match by a scoreline of 3-6, 7-6, 19-17 to win his first and only individual medal for Switzerland.

#3. Against Andy Roddick in the final of Wimbledon, 2009

Roger Federer with his Wimbledon trophy in 2009 Roger Federer after defeating Tommy Haas

Bidding to win his record 15th Grand Slam at Wimbledon, Roger Federer found a surprisingly stubborn and spirited Andy Roddick on the other side of the net. In more than four sets of tennis, the Swiss had been unable to break the American’s serve.

In those days, the deciding set never had a tie-breaker and Federer was suddenly faced with an uphill task of needing to break the Roddick serve to win the title. The point in contention however took place on the Federer serve.

The Crucial Point: The game was finely poised at 8-8 in the 5th set. A few errors from the Swiss suddenly saw Roddick race to a 15-40 lead on the former’s serve. Roddick was inches away from breaking the Federer serve before proceeding to close out the match on his.

Two gigantic first-serves from the Swiss saved the day for him and he held serve before ultimately going on to close the set at 16-14. Watch from 17:30 in the video.

Reason: The biggest record in tennis was at stake.

Roger Federer had not been able to break Roddick’s serve (until the final game of the match) and thus if he had dropped his own serve at that point, it was most certainly curtains for the great Swiss on that day.

#2. Against Tommy Haas in the 4th Round of French Open, 2009

Roger Federer after defeating Tommy Haas. Roger Federer after defeating Rafael Nadal

The day before Federer played Haas was one of the most shocking days in the history of the sport. Rafael Nadal had been knocked out in the 4th round of the French Open. For the first time in half a decade, Federer became the outright favourite to win the elusive French Open crown.

But in his way was the spirited German Tommy Haas who had other ideas. Haas worked his way to a two-sets-to-love lead and left Roger Federer and his legions of fans stunned. His best chance of winning his first (and only) French Open title was rapidly slipping away from his grasp.

The Crucial Point: Haas was leading 7-6 (4), 7-5, 4-3. It was 30-40 on the Federer serve. The German was just a point away from breaking Federer and serving for the match. Roger Federer was hanging on in the French Open by the skin of his teeth.

The Swiss saved that point with arguably his finest forehand in that match and went on to hold serve. (Watch from 10:10 in the video.)

Reason: To put it bluntly, Roger Federer may have never won a French Open in his life if he had lost that point.

#1. Against Rafael Nadal in the final of Australian Open, 2017

Roger Federer after defeating Rafael Nadal.

In the eyes of many, the 2017 Australian Open victory was the finest Grand Slam win in Roger Federer’s career. He was 35, just coming of a career-threatening injury into a ridiculously tough draw at the Australian Open. Federer overcame the likes of Berdych, Nishikori, Wawrinka and Nadal to win his 18th major title.

To win in the final the way he did, that too against his greatest rival of all time - Rafael Nadal - speaks volumes of Roger Federer’s quality and tenacity during that fortnight. But it was far from easy against the mighty Spaniard who took the match to a deciding set and at one point even led by 3 games to 1.

The Crucial Point: The score was at 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 5-3 15-40 on the Federer serve as he served for the championship.

Was Roger Federer showing signs of nerve? Was he going to choke like he had in the past? The answer was an emphatic no as Federer saved the first break point with an ace and the next one with a cracking forehand. Roger Federer held his nerve and his serve to win his 5th Australian Open title. (watch from 20:51)

Reason: The greatest victory in his career was at stake. A victory which not only gave him renewed vigour in the latter stages of his career but also silenced several of his detractors. In doing so, confirmed his status as the ‘GOAT’.