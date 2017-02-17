5 Must-watch Tennis Films

Some of our top picks for films featuring tennis.

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 11:39 IST

Like many other sports, tennis has significantly influenced the world of film – and some of the best directors in that field have made movies on the sport. There have of course been iconic films – like Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train – that feature tennis players prominently, but this list centers on films that are explicitly about the sport.

In no particular order, here are our picks for five you should watch.

#5 The Journeymen

Former No. 1s Andre Agassi and Pat Rafter both featured in the documentary

A documentary, this film traces the story of two American journeyman players – Mark Keill and Geoff Grant. The term journeyman refers to a player who makes a career of playing tennis, but never hits the big time, or is not exceptional.

The two players in question, both now retired, see their struggles on the Tour, and survival, encapsuled in this film – which features some tennis heavyweights – among them No. 1 Andre Agassi, Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic and Pat Rafter. The three icons are interviewed as part of the documentary,

The seniors are refreshingly honest, open, and friendly with both Keill and Grant, shattering some many well-believed myths on the egotism of top tennis players.

This one’s a great look into what it’s like for the vast majority of players who get into tennis – while the top 10 to 20 players of every generation are the ones who invariably stand out.