5 Novak Djokovic lookalikes ft. Michael Engler

Novak Djokovic, over his career spanning more than two decades, has garnered media attention for a diverse range of things. From making history as the record holder of the maximum number of Grand Slam wins to his fun and sparkling persona off-court, Djokovic is often in the news for the striking resemblance he has to several famous personalities.

Besides his impressive and consistent performances over the last few years, the Serb has recently been in the news for finding a doppelganger in American theater director - Michael Engler.

The 36-year-old has shocked his fans time and again owing to the numerous film and sports personalities he resembles. So, here are a few instances when Novak Djokovic shared the headlines with another celebrity who happens to be his lookalike.

#5 Melendi

Novak Djokovic’s doppelgangers can be found in different spheres and not just in sports. So, the fifth on the list is Spanish singer-songwriter Melendi. The resemblance caught attention when an Instagram post featuring the lookalikes of the Serb went viral and hailed Melendi to be one of the same within the “Novak Djokovic multiverse.”

#4 Jaroslav Levinský

Coincidentally, the fourth on the list as one of Djokivic’s lookalikes is from the tennis fraternity.

Jaroslav Levinský is a former Czech professional tennis player and coach. With a career-high ranking of 239 in 2002 in singles and 24 in men’s doubles, the Czech left professional tennis in 2014.

Novak Djokovic and him have not had many encounters on the court but both possess a similar build - tall, lean, and athletic. Their facial features, including their sharp jawlines, piercing eyes, and prominent noses also amount to similarities that the two tennis players share.

#3 Robert De Niro

The third on the list is Academy Award-winning actor and producer Robert De Niro. Pictures of the now 80-year-old actor from his youth reflect a striking resemblance to the Serb, something that has been noticed and shared by fans on their social media handles.

The actor went to watch Djokovic in the 2007 US Open final when he was still something of a rookie.

The latter in an interview with Tennis Now in 2013 also said that if he were to have anyone play him in a movie, he would like to have De Niro play the role.

#2 Nikola Tesla

Novak Djokovic’s Facebook account features a post where he hails Nikola Tesla, the Serbian-American inventor and engineer as one of his greatest inspirations. The post said:

“Nikola Tesla, one of my greatest inspirations, was born on this day 161 years ago and it’s a very special day.. we see more, can do more, know more and we are able to become the best versions of ourselves thanks to great people like Tesla.”

The World No.1 is often associated with Tesla not just because of his admiration for the latter but also because many fans feel that he physically resembles his idol.

Their association has been so strong that the images of Djokovic and Tesla have been immortalized on a mural painted in Prijedor, in the Serb Republic (RS, the Serb entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina), where Tesla and Djokovic are shown side by side.

#1 Michael Engler

What recently prompted the discussion around Novak Djokovic’s lookalikes and has taken the internet by storm is the extremely strong resemblance he shares with American theater director - Michael Engler - one that could actually qualify as a set of mirror ages.

While the resemblance has been pointed out by fans previously as well, it once again came to light when a tennis page placed their images together and garnered shock and surprise from people all over the world.

Expand Tweet

Michael Engler is an award-winning director, who is behind the movie "Downtown Abby", and has worked on numerous projects and series.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis