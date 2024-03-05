“Wait, the 2nd frame is not an AI image of older Novak Djokovic?” - Serb finding a doppelganger in Michael Engler baffles fans

Novak Djokovic finding a doppelganger in American director Michael Engler has left fans baffled.

The Serb has had an incredibly illustrious career spanning almost two decades. At the age of 36, the World No. 1 continues to break records. He is currently the player with the most singles Grand Slam titles (24) and most weeks as World No. 1 (415). The 36-year-old is often seen joking about his age whenever he is compared to the new generation of players.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is one of the most recognizable faces in the world today and hasn't tried to change his look throughout his career. Recently, a tennis page posted an image of Novak Djokovic and American theater director Michael Engler side-by-side which shocked many viewers who were struck by how similar they looked.

Fans of the Serb took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their shock at the similarity of looks between the two of them. One fan was shocked to know that the image of Michael Engler was not an AI-produced image of an older version of the Serb.

"Wait, so the 2nd frame is a whole other person and not an AI image of an older Djokovic?" they wrote.

Another fan poked fun stating that Engler was the 36-year-old's version 15 years later.

"that’s Novak in 15yrs time still competing at Wimbledon," they wrote.

Here are some other reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic to return to the Sunshine Double

The Serb was missed by fans at the 2022 Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic will return to the Sunshine Double for the first time since 2019. This five-year hiatus was due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and vaccination guidelines which stopped the Serb from entering the country. However, as the rules have eased, the World No. 1 will mark his return to the Indian Wells Masters.

Djokovic has been a force to be reckoned with at the Sunshine Double winning both tournaments in the same year four times - 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016, which is the most by any player irrespective of gender. The World No. 1 is a five-time champion in Indian Wells and six-time champion in Miami which is the most by any male in both tournaments.

The Serb is the top seed at Indian Wells and will kick off his campaign in the second round on March 9.

