5 players who can claim the World No. 1 spot following Ashleigh Barty's retirement ft. Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa

Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement on Wednesday, sending shock waves throughout the entire tennis fraternity. The World No. 1 had won the Australian Open only two months earlier, and was on track to complete the Career Grand Slam at the US Open.

Since becoming World No. 1 for the first time on June 24, 2019, the three-time Grand Slam champion has spent all but four weeks at the top of the WTA rankings. Overall, the 25-year-old sits seventh on the all-time list with her haul of 119 weeks (as of Monday) as the top ranked women's tennis player.

José Morgado @josemorgado In 2008, Henin asked to be removed from the rankings.



If Barty does the same, Swiatek or Badosa will be the new #1 after Miami (Iga has a big lead).



Krejcikova, Kontaveit, Pliskova, Sabalenka and Sakkari all have good chances to make it in the next couple of months as well...

It is currently unclear whether Barty has asked to be removed from the rankings list, as Justine Henin did after her retirement in 2008. Even if she hasn't, there are a handful of players who can catch up with the Australian in a month or two. Here's a look at five of them:

#5 Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka cannot reach the No. 1 spot from Ashleigh Barty even if she wins the Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka is currently ranked World No. 5, but the Belarusian remained the closest to Ashleigh Barty for an extended period of time last year. With her haul of 4,862 points as of right now, the former World No. 2 is 3,118 points away from Barty's 7,980 points.

But with the Australian defending 1,000 points in Miami, the lead gets shortened to 2,118 points. Unfortunately, Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals last year (losing against Barty), meaning that she is defending a total of 205 points at the event.

The 23-year-old can reach as high as 5,647 points by winning the Miami Open, putting her a bit short of current World No. 2 Iga Swiatek's points tally. As a result, she will have to wait atleast until the clay season begins to reach the top spot.

#4 Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari will have to wait till the clay swing to snatch the No. 1 spot from Ashleigh Barty

One of the most consistent performers on the WTA Tour last year, Maria Sakkari is currently ranked World No. 3. With her haul of 5,085 points, the Greek is 2,895 points behind Ashleigh Barty.

TENNIS @Tennis



Maria Sakkari rises to No. 3 today after reaching her first WTA 1000 final at Indian Wells, equaling the record for highest-ranked player from Greece in ATP or WTA rankings history



Say hello to your new No. 3, @mariasakkari

The 26-year-old reached the semifinals in Miami last year and is defending a total of 380 points in the event. Sakkari can reach as high as 5,695 points by winning the Miami Open. Like Sabalenka, the Greek will also have to wait until the clay season to ascend to the No. 1 spot.

#3 Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova's untimely elbow injury has come in the way of her reaching the World No. 1 spot

Barbora Krejcikova ascended to the World No. 2 spot a few weeks back, but an unfortunate elbow injury forced the Czech out of the Sunshine double. Krejcikova has since slipped to the No. 4 position.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



As the next player in line to be seeded, Alize Cornet will move into Krejcikova's spot in the draw.



World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open due to an elbow injury.

With 5,033 points to her name, the reigning Roland Garros champion is 2,947 points behind Ashleigh Barty. She has no chance of gaining points in Miami and the former World No. 2 will need multiple deep runs on clay to outdo the rest of the playing field.

#2 Paula Badosa

A title run in Miami might help Paula Badosa become the World No. 1 over Ashleigh Barty

Paula Badosa slipped a little from her career-high World No. 4 ranking after failing to defend her title at the Indian Wells Open. Now placed at No. 6, the Spaniard is 3,190 points behind Ashleigh Barty.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



ends Badosa's undefeated Indian Wells streak 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to reach the biggest title match of her career Welcome to the final @mariasakkari

Badosa reached the second round in Miami last year and is only defending a total of 25 points in the event. The 24-year-old can reach a haul as high as 5755 points by winning the tournament, putting her just shy of Iga Swiatek.

If Barty withdraws from the rankings, Badosa has a shot at becoming the World No. 1 as early as next week. The World No. 6 will require Swiatek to lose out in her opener and then needs to go all the way herself at the Miami Open to claim the top spot.

#1 Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has the best chance of taking the World No. 1 spot from Ashleigh Barty

Iga Swiatek has been on a roll in 2022 so far, having won two WTA 1000 events on the trot. A win in Miami would make her the first woman since Serena Williams to win three consecutive tournaments at this level. But even more importantly, the Pole has the best chance of becoming World No. 1 next week.

Tennis Channel International @TennisChanneli of the week



→

→ Reached a new career high of world No. 2.

→ Has won 20 of her 23 matches played in 2022. Player @iga_swiatek secured her second consecutive WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells.

As of now, Swiatek has 5776 points to her name. She reached the third round of last year's edition of the Miami Open, meaning that the World No. 2 is defending a total of only 55 points in the tournament. Once adjusted, she is only 2159 points behind Ashleigh Barty with a haul of 5821 points.

If Barty withdraws, the former French Open champion will secure the World No. 1 position by just winning her opening match. If she doesn't, Swiatek can reach a maximum of 7711 points, less than 200 points behind the Australian.

From then on, it will only be a matter of time before the 20-year-old claims the top spot for herself during the clay swing.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra