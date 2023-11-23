5 players who made an impression with their fashion statements in 2023 ft. Venus Williams and Carlos Alcaraz

Fashion has always been an integral part of tennis, both on and off the court. Top players don specially made outfits just for them. It definitely adds an element of fun in an otherwise serious environment.

While women have been more conscious of their attire, men have certainly caught up with them. At times players serve a look worthy of a centrefold in Vogue, on other occasions, they commit a faux pax one can never forget.

Some players have towered over the rest with their sartorial choices this year. On that note, here's a look at five players who brought the heat with their style quotient:

#5 - Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open winner's photoshoot

Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka was touted as a Grand Slam champion for years and she finally captured her first at this year's Australian Open. While she was overwhelmed by emotions upon receiving the trophy just after the match, the Belarusian was more composed during her winner's photoshoot.

Sabalenka stunned in a lilac number by Zimmermann, an Australian luxury brand. The blouse and almost full-length skirt with floral detailing complimented her tall frame as she posed and had fun with the Daphne Akhurst trophy.

#4 - Carlos Alcaraz's Nike Court bucket hat

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Given Wimbledon's rather strict rules regarding player's attire, it's certainly not the place to make a fashion statement. Despite that, some have managed to push the line, while others have stood out within the confines of the rules.

Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon campaign was memorable in more than one way this year. He outlasted four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final to end his reign and capture his second Major title. But the young Spaniard also received attention with his choice of headwear.

Alcaraz rocked a bucket hat during the press conference, which suited him quite well. He was then very delighted to see the trend catching on as the Spanish press also wore the same hat later on.

Alcaraz is no stranger to being fashion savvy. Apart from his on-court sponsor Nike, he has also endorsement deals with Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton.

#3 - Iga Swiatek stands out in red at the WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Finals.

The WTA Finals has become an annual fashion gala as well at this point. Players turn up in their best outfits for the pre-tournament photoshoot and this year was no different.

Iga Swiatek turned heads with her red number this year, especially since the rest of the field were dressed in shades of white. The Pole had already picked out a dress and later found out that there was an all-white dress code, which was then relaxed.

But Swiatek still turned out to be the odd woman out. Nevertheless, the backless red gown with a floral applique at the neck was the epitome of high-end couture, which was desgined by Magda Butrym. The 22-year old would go on to win the tournament and clinch the year-end No. 1 ranking as well.

#2 - Jannik Sinner's steals the show at Wimbledon with his Gucci bag

Jannik Sinner with his Gucci bag at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner's talents have fetched him enough laurels on the court and has translated into off-court success as well. Gucci, one of the world's leading fashion brands, roped him in as an ambassador.

Together, the two caused quite the stir at this year's Wimbledon when Sinner stepped on to the court with a custom Gucci bag. He became the first player in the history of the tournament to walk onto the courts with a designer bag in tow.

Sinner got the requisted permission from the concerned authorities to do so. As far as his results were concerned, he reached his maiden Major semifinal there. He rocked another variation of the Gucci bag at the US Open after that as well.

#1 - Venus Williams arrives at the US Open in style

The legendary Venus Williams is still going strong. Despite numerous setbacks, the seven-time Major champion's competitive spirit just can't keep her away from the sport.

Williams has always been at the forefront of the intersection between fashion and tennis. So it was no surprise to see her pull up in her stylish best at this year's US Open, which also marked her 24th appearance at the tournament.

Williams wore a chic Willy Chavarria black blazer with an oversized flower on the left shoulder, which concealed the white skirt, designed by Maison Alaia, underneath. She accompanied the outfit with Prada heels, sunglasses and a shoulder bag, both in black as well.

The look is hands down one of the most glamorous in the history of the US Open. With Williams still on the tour, one can say with certainty that she'll surpass this look next year.

