5 Players to watch out for in the 2018 Wimbledon Season

Cilic has this ability to produce some brilliant groundstrokes during the run of play which can outclass his rivals

The 2018 Wimbledon Season is all set to get underway and Roger Federer will be aiming to defend his title in the upcoming season. The Swiss legend has reestablished himself in the last one and a half years by winning three Grand Slam titles since his return in January last year from a career-threatening knee injury.

The 36-year-old is once again the top contender for winning the title for the 9th time. Rafael Nadal too, after winning his 11th French Open in June, is one of the favorites to win the tournament.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic, who was struggling to find his form in the last two years, recently made it to the finals of the Queens Club Championships, which the Serbian had said has helped him gain much-needed confidence ahead of the tournament.

Andy Murray, who had lost his touch because of the hip injury, will be making a comeback in this tournament, but many think that the 31-year-old may need some more time to be at his best.

Apart from these heavyweights, there are some exceptional players who in recent years have been trying to come out of the shadows of these players and are looking to produce some enigmatic performances in the most reputed Grand Slam event in Tennis.

We take a look at five such players who could produce some eye-catching performances in the upcoming Wimbledon season:

# 1 Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem is considered to be the next superstar in the making in Tennis circles. The 25-year-old produced some decent performances this year by winning the Lyon Open in May and finished runner-up in the Madrid Open in the same month, losing to Alexander Zverev in the finals.

The Austrian also finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal in the French Open last month. He also won the Argentina Open in February by beating Aljaz Bedene in the finals with a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline. His destructive forehands combined with his solid groundstrokes can trouble any opponent.

His quick groundstrokes have outdone many opponents, while his topspin shots are quite effective during rallies.