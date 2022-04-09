5 players who will miss the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, featuring Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev

We are a few days away from the start of the Monte-Carlo Masters and many top players will be competing. However, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Roger Federer will miss the event.

Last year, Stefanos Tsitsipas won the tournament by defeating Andrey Rublev in the final.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be taking part in his second competition of 2022. The Serb won the competition twice in 2013 and 2015 and will be keen on winning it for a third time. With Rafael Nadal not competing, he will fancy his chances of winning the title.

However, the likes of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz are capable of challenging for the title as well.

However, a number of top players will not take part in the Monte-Carlo Masters, either due to injury or illness. So without any further ado, let's take a look at 5 top players who will not take part in this year's Monte-Carlo Masters.

#5. Matteo Berrettini

The World No. 6 recently announced his withdrawal from not only the Monte-Carlo Masters but also the Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome. The decision comes just a few days after he underwent surgery on his right hand.

Berrettini said he decided to skip the three competitions so he could prolong being able to play at the top level. The Italian has won nine out of 15 matches in 2022 with his only notable achievements being reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Berrettini will look to recover in time to compete at Roland Garros.

#4. Dominic Thiem

The wait to see Dominic Thiem back on the tennis court in an ATP tournament keeps getting delayed. The Austrian initially withdrew from the Australian hardcourt season and was set to return in the Cordoba Open. However, he pulled out of the tournament as well with the hope of returning for the Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

After withdrawing from both competitions, it looked like Thiem would return to action in Monte-Carlo. However, he suffered a setback by testing positive for COVID-19. The 2020 US Open champions did recover from the illness but will return to Austria for a medical checkup.

Fans will hope to see Thiem back in action later this month. He last played at the Mallorca Open more than nine months ago in June.

Dominic Thiem @domithiem

I hope you’re all well!



A short update:

I am finally negative and I feel much better!

Thank you for all your messages! I really appreciate it! 🏻



I'm going to have a medical check-up, so I can get back on track!



#3. Daniil Medvedev

The current World No. 2 reached the top of the ATP rankings after Novak Djokovic was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. However, he was dethroned by the Serb following his third-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters.

Medvedev then competed in the Miami Masters as the top seed and reached the quarterfinals. A victory to reach the semifinals would see Medvedev back at the No. 1 spot. However, he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Shortly after his defeat, Medvedev said that he was playing with a hernia and would be out for 1-2 months in order to fully recover from it.

Daniil Medvedev @DaniilMedwed Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support. Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support.

#2. Roger Federer

Federer's last appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters came back in 2016 when he reached the quarterfinals of the tournament before losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Swiss has since not competed in Monte-Carlo and we will not see him in the tournament this year either.

Federer last played at Wimbledon and reached the quarterfinals but has yet to make an appearance on court since. The 40-year-old underwent knee surgery and ended his 2021 season.

Federer's absence from the tour has seen his ranking drop to 43rd.

#1. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal will miss the Monte-Carlo Masters due to a rib injury

Rafael Nadal will arguably be the biggest miss of this year's Monte-Carlo Masters, especially with the start to 2022 he enjoyed. Nadal won the Australian Open along with the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and the Mexican Open.

He won 20 matches in a row before losing to Taylor Fritz in the final of the Indian Wells Masters. Nadal suffered a rib stress fracture that will see him out of action for four to six weeks. The Spaniard will thus miss the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Nadal, who has won the tournament a record 11 times, will be hoping to be back for the other clay court competitions that take place later this month.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan