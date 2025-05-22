5 players who will miss French Open 2025 ft. Matteo Berrettini, Venus Williams

The 2025 French Open is all set to begin from next week, with the top men's and women's players across the world vying for one of tennis's most coveted trophies. However, there are some former Top 10 players and former Major champions who will be missing in action at Roland Garros this year.

Of the notable names amongst active players, former Top 10 players like Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin will not be in action at the French Open this year. Meanwhile, on the women's side, former Major champions such as Venus Williams and Bianca Andreescu will be missing from the action.

Let's take a look at five players who will not be playing at the 2025 French Open

#5 Venus Williams

In Picture: Venus Williams (Getty)

Even though she was back at Roland Garros for a promotional event for Lacoste, Venus Williams will not be taking the court at this year's edition of the French Open. Even though she is an active player, she last played on the Tour at the 2024 Miami Open, where she lost against Diana Shnaider in the first round.

Overall, Williams has a 67 percent win rate at Roland Garros in her career, with her best result coming in 2002, when she lost against Serena Williams in the final. The last time she was in action in Paris, she lost against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round in 2021.

#4 Bianca Andreescu

In Picture: Bianca Andreescu (Getty)

Another prominent player who will not be in action at Roland Garros is former Major champion, Bianca Andreescu. The 2019 US Open champion's career has not been the smoothest in recent years as she has been disrupted by multiple injuries.

However, the Canadian came back in 2024 at the French Open, losing against Jasmine Paolini in the third round. This year, she made decent progress at the Italian Open before Paris, losing against Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round.

Andreescu entered the French Open qualifiers and made an excellent start, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Yao Xinxin. However, her qualifying hopes came to an end as she lost 6-2, 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Nao Hibino in the next round, despite having a match point.

#3 David Goffin

In Picture: David Goffin (Getty)

David Goffin, the former World No. 7, will be out of action at the 2025 French Open. The Belgian player suffered an injury during his match against Alexandre Muller in Madrid, and that has caused his omission from Roland Garros.

Goffin was starting to find some of his top form, having reached multiple quarterfinals in Acapulco and Munich this year. His most notable victory came against Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Miami Open. He has a 59 percent win rate at the French Open, with his best result being a quarterfinal run in 2016, where he lost against Dominic Thiem.

#2 Nick Kyrgios

In Picture: Nick KyrgiosE (Getty)

Former Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios is another notable player who will not be in action at the singles event at Roland Garros this year. Suffering from a long-term wrist injury, the Australian has fallen way down in the rankings but is still a big draw for the crowd because of his high-intensity play and on-court antics.

Kyrgios did attempt a comeback this year, playing five matches on the Tour. His only win came against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Miami Open. However, he could not press on, losing against Karen Khachanov in the second round.

#1 Matteo Berrettini

Another top player who will be out of action at the 2025 French Open is Matteo Berrettini, who is a former Wimbledon finalist. The Italian got injured during his third-round clash against Casper Ruud at the Italian Open.

Berrettini had reached multiple quarterfinals this year, notably at the Miami Open, where he lost against Taylor Fritz. The Italian last played at the French Open in 2021, where he lost against Novak Djokovic in a four-set thriller.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

