5 players who have won 1,000 or more ATP matches ft. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won his 38th Masters 1000 title in Rome by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Serb produced a fine display of tennis at the Italian Open and did not drop a set throughout the tournament.

By virtue of his semi-final victory over Casper Ruud in Rome, Djokovic achieved a very special milestone - his 1000th career win.

Over the years, we have seen several great players grace the court, dazzle spectators and leave behind a lasting legacy. However, only a handful have won 1,000 or more matches.

All-time greats like Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Stefan Edberg, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe could not manage the feat. Some came close, like Guillermo Vilas, who won 951 matches, and Ilie Nastase, who had 908 wins. Among modern players, Andy Murray has won 703 matches, but it will take a miracle for him to get to the 1,000 mark given he is at the backend of his career.

Only five players have managed to register 1,000 career wins in the Open Era. Let's take a detailed look at who they are:

#1 Jimmy Connors

One of the all-time greats, Jimmy Connors still has a few Open Era records to his name. This includes the most number of career wins (1,274). He was the first player to record 1,000 wins by defeating Tom Gullikson in 1984. The American played a whopping 1,557 matches, making him the highest capped player in the Open Era.

Connors has also won the most number of singles titles among male players (109). This included eight Grand Slam titles. He won the Australian Open in 1974, Wimbledon in 1974 and 1982, and the US Open five times (1974, 1976, 1978, 1982 and 1983). Connors never won the French Open, having reached the semifinals on four occasions.

#2 Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl became the second player to register 1,000 career wins after defeating Brett Steven 7-5, 7-5 at the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney.

The Czech-American finished his career with 1,068 wins out of 1,310 matches, with a win percentage of 81.5%. Lendl won 94 singles titles throughout his career, including eight Grand Slams. The only Major that he failed to win was Wimbledon, having reached the final in 1986 and 1987, losing to Boris Becker and Pat Cash respectively.

Nonetheless, Lendl has gone down in history as one of the all-time greats.

#3 Roger Federer

Roger Federer became the third player to reach 1,000 career wins

The Swiss maestro is the only player on this list who got his 1000th win by winning a tournament. Federer defeated Milos Raonic in the final of the 2015 Brisbane International to notch his thousandth career win.

The 40-year-old now has the second-highest number of wins in the Open Era (1,251 from 1,526 matches). Federer is just 23 wins short of Connors, but breaking the American's record might be hard given his age and recent fitness struggles.

Nevertheless, Federer is back in training following knee surgery and could return to action as early as Wimbledon.

#4 Rafael Nadal

Nadal attained his 1000th win in 2020 by defeating Feliciano Lopez in the second round of the Paris Masters. He eventually went on to reach the semifinals of the tournament before losing to Alexander Zverev.

The 35-year-old currently has 1,051 victories from 1,263 matches, giving him a win percentage of 83.2%, the highest for any player with over 500 wins in the Open Era.

While Connors' record (1,274) is still a long way away, Nadal will be confident of surpassing Lendl's tally (1,068) in the near future.

#5 Novak Djokovic

Djokovic got his 1000th victory at the 2022 Italian Open

The current World No. 1 is the most recent addition to the 1000-wins club. He is also the oldest player to attain the feat at 34 years and 358 days. Djokovic racked up his 1001st victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 2022 Italian Open.

The Serb has a win percentage of 83.1%, a smidge behind Nadal. Right now, the 34-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. Provided Djokovic can maintain his fitness over the next few years, there is every chance he could end his career with the most number of wins.

