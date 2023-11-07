5 records Iga Swiatek created with her 2023 WTA Finals win

Iga Swiatek's done it again as she won the 2023 WTA Finals in her trademark dominant fashion. She brushed aside Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the final to capture her tour-leading sixth title of the season.

Swiatek also dethroned Aryna Sabalenka as the World No. 1 with her victory. She defeated the Belarusian in the semifinals and scored wins over Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova in the group stage.

With another big title under her belt, Swiatek's now halfway towards completing a Career Super Slam. She's missing the Australian Open, Wimbledon and an Olympic gold at the moment, but this could change as soon as next year.

But for now, let's shift the focus back to Swiatek's WTA Finals hurrah. Here are some of the records she achieved with her latest success:

#1 Fewest games dropped en route to winning the WTA Finals title

Iga Swiatek lost just 20 games during her title winning run at the WTA Finals. It's the fewest games a champion has lost since the introduction of the round-robin format in 2003. Serena Williams was the previous record holder with 32 games, but the young Pole has bested that stat emphatically.

It's no surprise that this has happened once again. Swiatek won the Qatar Open earlier this year for the loss of just five games during the entire tournament. She also leads the tour with most 6-0 sets won, with 20 of those this season.

#2 Just the third player to win a title across all levels in a single season

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open

In addition to her victory at the WTA Finals, Iga Swiatek also won titles in Paris (Grand Slam), Beijing (WTA 1000), Doha (WTA 500) and Warsaw (WTA 250) this year. It's not an easy feat to accomplish as only two players have done the same in the past, Serena Williams in 2013 and Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Swiatek now finds herself amidst elite company thanks to her latest achievement. While her 2022 season was record-breaking in many ways, she didn't win a title at the WTA 250 level and the WTA Finals.

#3 Fourth player to win the WTA Finals before turning 23

The competition at the WTA Finals is the toughest as the field consists of the season's best performing players. To go all the way here is not a walk in the park, but Iga Swiatek once again demonstrated that she's cut from a different cloth.

At just 22 years of age, Swiatek has now become the fourth player to lift the WTA Finals trophy before celebrating their 23rd birthday. The others to do so before her include Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova.

#4 Iga Swiatek is the sixth-youngest player to finish consecutive seasons as the World No. 1

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 China Open

While the first half of the year was quite productive for Iga Swiatek, it didn't quite match the highs of her 2022 season. It's quite tough to replicate that level of success, so the Pole's ranking took a hit bit by bit as she steadily lost some points.

Swiatek was unable to defend her US Open crown as she was knocked out by Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round. The defeat put an end to her 75-week uninterrupted reign as the World No. 1 as she ceded the spot to Aryna Sabalenka.

There was a bit of a gap between the two in terms of points, but Swiatek went on a tear towards the end of the season. She first won the China Open, which helped her narrow the deficit.

The fight for the top spot continued at the WTA Finals, which Swiatek needed to win without losing a single group tie. Despite the challenging circumstances with respect to weather and court conditions, the 22-year-old remained focused.

In the end, Swiatek demolished the field to win the tournament and with that, reclaimed the No. 1 ranking as well. She's now the sixth-youngest player to finish back-to-back seasons at the top, following Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, and Caroline Wozniacki.

#5 Fewest games conceded in the final of the WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek's 6-1, 6-0 beatdown of Jessica Pegula in the title round of the WTA Finals is the most lopsided final in the tournament's history. She has set a new record of fewest games conceded in the final of the WTA Finals.

Martina Navratilova and Kim Clijsters were the previous record holders, with both of them just losing a couple of games in the 1983 and 2003 finals, respectively. It's quite likely that Swiatek will surpass her newly set record herself in the future.