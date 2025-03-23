5 shocking results from Miami Open 2025 Day 5 ft. Ben Shelton, Leylah Fernandez

The Miami Open 2025 has been rocked by upsets and Day 5 on Saturday, March 22, was no different. Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, both former champions at the venue, were sent packing on Friday. Top 10 players Emma Navarro and Elena Rybakina were also eliminated.

If one expected a sense of order to be restored on Saturday, then that wasn't the case. It was a mixed bag for top players, with some notable names such as Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz, among others, advancing to the next round.

Few of their peers weren't as lucky. On that note, here's a look at the five most shocking losses on Day 5 of the Miami Open 2025:

#5. Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

It appeared as if Andrey Rublev would salvage his season once he won the Qatar Open. However, things have gotten worse for him since then. He was knocked out from the Dubai Tennis Championships in the first round and left the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells without winning a match.

Seeded eighth at the Miami Open where he received a first-round bye, Rublev went down 7-5, 6-4 to Zizou Bergs in the second round. The Russian extended his losing streak to three matches with his latest defeat. He bowed out of the tournament at the same stage a year ago as well.

#4. Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

26th seed Leylah Fernandez lost 6-1, 7-5 to Ashlyn Krueger in the third round of the Miami Open. The Canadian was simply outclassed by her opponent in the first set. She gave a better account of herself in the second set and even saved a match point on her own serve at 5-4.

However, Fernandez couldn't do the same when she served to force a tie-break at 6-5, thus losing the match. She failed to reach the quarterfinals at any of the WTA 1000 tournaments so far, compiling a 3-4 record.

#3. Holger Rune

Holger Rune at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Holger Rune arrived at the Miami Open on the heels of a runner-up finish at the BNP Paribas Open. After a first-round bye, he took on Reilly Opelka in the second round. It looked business as usual for the young Dane after he captured the first set.

Opelka stepped up his game to capture the second set. Both players went toe-to-toe in the decider, with a tie-break eventually coming into the picture. Rune came up short in it to lose the match 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Since reaching the fourth round on his Miami debut in 2023, the Dane hasn't won a match at the venue.

#2. Jack Draper

Jack Draper at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

An athlete's career will experience plenty of peaks and valleys. Jack Draper has experienced the same within the span of a week. He claimed the biggest title of his career when he won the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, March 16. Having won his maiden Masters 1000 title and broken into the top 10, he was expected to continue his good run of form at the Miami Open.

Draper received a bye into the second round, where he faced Jakub Mensik. The latter came out on top in two tight sets to win the match 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3). The Brit had won at least three matches in each of his previous three tournaments this year, making this his worst loss of the season so far.

With Draper's exit, all four players who made the Indian Wells semifinals failed to win a match in Miami. Rune, the runner-up, also lost in the second round, while Medvedev and Alcaraz, the semifinalists, left Miami without a win under their belts as well.

This has happened for the second time since the introduction of the current Masters format. All four Canadian Open semifinalists in 2022 stumbled at the opening hurdle a week later at the Cincinnati Open.

#1. Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

13th seed Ben Shelton's journey at the Miami Open came to an end in the second round at hands of No. 128 Coleman Wong. The first set slipped out of the American's grasp after he came up short in the tie-break. However, he stormed back to claim the second set in decisive fashion.

It didn't take too long for Wong to recover, securing a 5-2 lead for himself in the third set. Shelton didn't throw in the towel though and fought earnestly. He bagged three games on the run to level the score and then saved a couple of match points at 6-5 to force a tie-break.

Wong didn't let the moment get to him and maintained his composure to put an end to Shelton's comeback bid with a 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (5) win. He became the lowest-ranked man to make the third round in Miami in a decade. As for the American, he failed to back up his quarterfinal finish at Indian Wells with a deep run here.

