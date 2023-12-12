The tennis scene in 2023 saw record-breaking achievements, with Novak Djokovic yet again proving his standing as one of the all-time greats. This year, he didn't just redefine what it means to be excellent but set the bar sky-high for all those who follow.

The year also gave us rising stars such as Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. Their play provided some unforgettable moments from 2023's tennis season.

With that, let's look at five players who made a mark in the 2023 season:

#1 - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic holds the trophy at 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic had an exceptional 2023 season. He won his 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open, which was not only a new record in men's singles but also made him the oldest player to win this title at 36.

Djokovic also won the US Open, his 24th major singles title, matching the record of Margaret Court for most Grand Slam singles titles.

His US Open win also made him the oldest men's singles champion in the Open Era at 36 years and 111 days. In addition to these wins, Djokovic secured a record-extending eighth ATP year-end No. 1 finish.

#2 - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek receives the Billie Jean King Trophy from Chris Evert

Iga Swiatek was crowned WTA Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, joining an elite group of players such as Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to have achieved this feat.

Swiatek's 2023 season was highlighted by winning six titles, including her second Roland Garros crown and her maiden WTA Finals trophy. She also had victories at the China Open and WTA 500 events in Qatar and Stuttgart.

Swiatek also won the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, her first title on home soil. Her flawless run at the WTA Finals in Cancun, where she secured the year-end No. 1 singles ranking for the second straight season, further established her as a force to be reckoned with in women's tennis.

#3 - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz's early season victory in Buenos Aires set the tone for a year of impressive performances. The high point of Alcaraz's year was clinching the Wimbledon title in a nerve-wracking five-setter against Novak Djokovic. He also claimed victory at the Indian Wells Masters 1000, beating his opponents without dropping a set during the tournament.

#4 - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner in action at Davis Cup Final Jannik Jannik Jannik Jannik

Jannik Sinner clinched four tour-level titles, including his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown in Toronto. His consistency throughout the season was reflected in his impressive 64-15 win-loss record.

Another historic achievement came at the Vienna Open, where Sinner became the first Italian man in the Open Era to record 55 wins in a single season, surpassing a decades-long national record.

Sinner played a pivotal role in leading Italy to its first Davis Cup trophy since 1976. He ended his 2023 campaign with a career-high No. 4 in the ATP Rankings, making him the first Italian man to conclude a season in the Top 5. Sinner was also voted as the Fans' Favourite singles player at the 2023 ATP Awards.

#5 - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev's 2023 season was marked by a series of impressive victories, establishing him as one of the top players. He started the year with a victory at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, overcoming Jannik Sinner in a remarkable comeback. Medvedev's winning streak continued with consecutive titles at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis