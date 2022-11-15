5 tennis players who played spoilsport on WTA Tour in 2022 season

The 2022 WTA tour season, which recently came to an end, witnessed some brilliant tennis from some magnificent players all season. This year belonged to Iga Swiatek, who won eight singles titles, including two Grand Slams and four WTA 1000 titles.

There were some terrific performances from other players as well, with Ons Jabeur winning the Madrid Open and reaching two Grand Slam finals, while Caroline Garcia had a year of resurgence, winning the Cincinnati Open and the WTA Finals.

There was some terrific tennis on display from several players on the WTA tour this season and many of the fan favorites did as well as expected. However, there were some who suffered heartbreak, with the players who beat them playing spoilsport.

On that note, let’s take a look at five tennis players who played spoilsport on the 2022 WTA tour.

#1. Harmony Tan

Harmony Tan was Serena Williams' opponent in the first round of Wimbledon in what was the American's first singles match since last year's grasscourt Major. The Frenchwoman beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) to book her place in the second round of the tournament.

Tan produced some brilliant tennis but considering Williams' fandom, there's no doubt many wouldn't be particularly happy about her victory.

"It's a dream because, you know, I saw Serena on the TV when I was young. My coach, Nathalie Tauziat, played her 20 years ago. So, yeah, it's a big generation, yeah. She's a legend. I mean, she won 23 Grand Slam. When you play her, I was scared. I mean, I was scared when I was on the court, but really happy to be there," Tan said in her post-match press conference.

#2. Ajla Tomljanovic

Ajla Tomljanovic was the final singles opponent of Serena Williams' illustrious career. The two locked horns in the third round of the US Open and the Aussie won 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 to eliminate the 41-year-old in front of her home crowd.

Considering it was Williams' last tournament, there's little doubt the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium wasn't happy for Tomljanovic. The Australian herself felt conflicted after the win.

"Yeah, probably the most conflictive I've ever felt after a win. During the match I was so eager to win. I mean, I wanted to win as much as the next person because I didn't look at her like, Oh, Serena, her last tournament. But then when it ended, it almost didn't feel right," Tomljanovic said in her post-match interview.

#3. Elena Rybakina

Ons Jabeur was the heavy favorite to win Wimbledon following the elimination of Iga Swiatek. The 'Minister of Happiness' from Tunisia reached her maiden Grand Slam final at SW19 and was expected by many to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

However, Elena Rybakina had other plans. The Kazakh produced some brilliant tennis and came back from a set down to beat Jabeur and win her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

#4. Martina Trevisan

Martina Trevisan reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open by beating Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals. However, she didn't gain too many admirers, with a key reason being her grunting.

This was evident in her semifinal match against Coco Gauff and the American even complained to the chair umpire about it. Trevisan, however, simply said that it was how she played tennis.

“It’s so weird because, I mean, nobody never tell me that. I’m sure that I, at that moment, I didn’t need to change something, because I always play [tennis] like this, and nobody tell me anything,” she said, defending herself.

#5. Magda Linette

Ons Jabeur established herself as a fan favorite and, given the level of tennis she was playing, she was among the favorites heading into the French Open. She won the Madrid Open and reached the final of the Italian Open.

However, the Tunisian suffered a first-round defeat to Magda Linette at Roland Garros and the Pole was visibly ecstatic with the win, much to the displeasure of Jabeur's fans.

"I had so many tough matches with Ons and last year here I lost to her in the third round so I knew how difficult it's going to be. She was playing so well all this time. I knew I have to be focused and play every single point and try to make her uncomfortable. I am happy that I just managed to fight for every single point," said Linette.

