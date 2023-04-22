Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are among a number of tennis players who reside in Monte Carlo.

The recently-concluded Monte-Carlo Masters saw Andrey Rublev winning the men’s singles title by defeating Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the final.

Monte Carlo is among the most famous destinations for tennis players to reside in. The place is blessed with a sublime aura and beautiful views along with the Monte-Carlo Country Club, which offers top-quality tennis facilities. It is also the venue for the Monte-Carlo Masters, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar.

The tennis club is located on the border of the Principality of Roquebrune Cap-Martin. Interestingly, the club has 21 clay courts, two covered courts, two hard courts, and nine lit courts, making it an ideal practice arena.

One major reason why many tennis players choose to live in Monte Carlo is that they are exempt from paying income tax.

Monte Carlo has been lauded by many top players in the sport, including Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, David Goffin, and more.

Without further ado, here's a look at five tennis players who reside in Monte Carlo:

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic moved to Monte Carlo in 2005 as a teenager. However, Djokovic has now become a resident of Monaco. The Serb lives in a hillside mansion that offers a splendid view of the Mediterranean.

He is also an ambassador for the Princess Charlene Foundation.

Djokovic has won the Monte Carlo Masters twice — 2013 and 2015. Following his maiden triumph in 2013, he said it ranked among his most memorable triumphs and called the Monte-Carlo Country Club the "most beautiful" in the world.

“Absolutely, because of the significance that this tournament presents to me," Djokovic said. "I live here, as I was saying before, and spend a lot of time in this club. I mean, for me, the most beautiful club in the world because I love the view, I love the people.”

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is another player who resides in Monte Carlo. Tsitsipas stated ahead of this year’s edition of the Masters 1000 tournament that the city was his "favorite place in the world."

"It is one of the most fascinating parts of the year, starting the clay-court swing in Monte Carlo, which is my favourite place in the world,” the 24-year-old said.

The World No. 5 bought a new house in Monte Carlo in 2022.

#3 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev moved to France as a teenager and relocated to Monte Carlo in 2019. Medvedev opened up about the reason for doing so, saying it was more convenient to travel to tournaments.

“As a teenager and going in tournaments, I thought it would have been much better to live in Europe or United States than in Russia,” he said in an interview.

The Russian has fared better at the Monte-Carlo Masters than at any other Masters event on clay. His best performance came in 2019 when he reached the semifinals. He also made it to the quarterfinals of this year’s edition, losing to Holger Rune in straight sets.

#4 Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev is another tennis star who resides in Monte Carlo. Zverev has been a top-ranked player for many years. He reached the final of the 2020 US Open, where he lost to Dominic Thiem in five sets.

The German moved to Monte Carlo in 2017 because he felt that the place offered better conditions to train. After his Round of 64 win at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, Zverev said it felt like a home tournament for him.

#5 Matteo Berrettini

2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini also calls Monte Carlo home. Berrettini, however, does not have the best record at the Monte-Carlo Masters, registering his maiden win in the tournament this year. He went on to beat Francisco Cerundolo to reach the Round of 16 before pulling out of the tournament owing to an oblique muscle injury.

