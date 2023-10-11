5 tennis superstars who will return to action in 2024 ft. Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka

The 2023 season is almost done and dusted with. Plenty of engaging storylines continue to unfold as the year stretches into the final lap. After dominating the women's tour last year, Iga Swiatek had to deal with a host of tough contenders this year.

Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff rose to the occasion to challenge the 22-year old. The Belarusian dethroned Swiatek as the World No. 1 after the US Open. The two will now battle it out to end the year at the summit at the upcoming WTA Finals.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz swept the Majors, with the Serbian legend claiming three of them. Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner also continue to impress with their results.

However, the absence of certain big names was felt on the tour, but they're now preparing to make a comeback next year. Here are five high-profile players who'll return to the tour for the 2024 season:

#1 - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at an exhibition match in Chile.

Nadal captured two Major titles last year, following which injuries derailed his season. He withdrew before his semifinal match at Wimbledon and wasn't the same after that. The Spaniard notched up just four more wins during the rest of the season.

Nadal wasn't fully fit heading into the 2023 season. He lost both of his ties at the United Cup and his title defense at the Australian Open came to an end in the second round. The Spaniard then decided to take the rest of the year off to recuperate from the various physical issues that bothered him.

Craig Tiley, the Australian Open tournament director, has now confirmed that Nadal will compete in the season's first Major next year. This comes on the heels of the Spaniard's recent practice session as well. However, this could also be his farewell season.

Nadal will be eyeing a 23rd Major title and a third in Melbourne. He has previously won the Australian Open in 2009 and 2022, and has another four runner-up finishes to his name.

#2 - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Miami Open.

Osaka sustained an injury at the 2022 Pan Pacific Open and called it a time on her season. Fans were excited for her return this year, but she announced that she was expecting her first child days before the Australian Open.

Osaka confirmed back then that she would return for the 2024 season. The former World No. 1 gave birth to her daughter in July and has now begun training again for her comeback.

Osaka already has clear goals in mind heading into next year, with one of them being a podium finish at the Paris Olympics. The 2024 United Cup is likely to be her comeback tournament.

#3 - Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Aside from a title at Strasbourg, Kerber's results in 2022 were quite underwhelming. However, she found more happiness off the court and annouced her pregnancy just before the US Open. The German has been away since then, but is now gearing up for a return.

Kerber gave birth to her first child in February 2023. The three-time Major champion is expected to compete at the Australian Open, but will play a warm-up event or two before heading to Melbourne.

#4 - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Australian Open.

Expectations were high from Raducanu following her title-winning run at the US Open in 2021. She won the tournament as a qualifier and that too without losing a set. Competing in her first full season on the WTA tour the following year, she struggled to garner momentum due to injuries.

The same story repeated this year, but took a turn for the worse. Raducanu competed despite being in considerable pain throughout this season. The Brit then underwent surgery on both of her wrists and one of her ankles in May.

Raducanu then missed the remainder of the season, but is now preparing for a comeback. In a quick interview with BBC, the British youngster promised to be back in 2024.

#5 - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

2022 was a career-best season for Kyrgios. He nabbed the doubles title at the Australian Open with best friend Thanasi Kokkinakis. He also reached his maiden Grand Slam final in singles at Wimbledon following a walkover from Nadal, but lost to Djokovic.

Kyrgios also captured his first singles title in three years at the Citi Open. He picked up an injury at the Japan Open towards the end of the season. The injury proved to be serious enough to sideline him for a full year. He played just one match in 2023, which he lost, at the Stuttgart Open.

Craig Tiley, who confirmed Nadal's presence at the 2024 Australian Open, also mentioned that he expects Kyrgios to return as well. The 28-year old brings a lot to tennis with his antics, both on and off the court, so it's a welcome return.

