"Next season I'll be back" - Emma Raducanu won't feature any more in 2023 season, return expected in 2024

Emma Raducanu recently shared an update regarding her highly anticipated return to the court. The Brit, who announced that she will not be participating in the remainder of the 2023 season, was quick to add that she will return next season.

Raducanu's career has been marred by a string of injuries since she won the title at the 2021 US Open. She has been unable to secure a single win at Flushing Meadows since then.

Last year, the former World No. 10 faced a disappointing defeat in her title defense at the New York Major when she suffered a first-round loss at the hands of Alize Cornet.

Raducanu is currently sidelined due to a series of injuries that required three significant surgeries earlier this year. Her last appearance on the court was at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she faced a crushing first-round defeat against Jelena Ostapenko.

During a recent interview with BBC London, Emma Raducanu shared an update regarding her comeback, stating that she will be back next season.

"Next season I'll be back," Raducan said.

Raducanu expressed that the 2023 season proved to be a challenging period for her as she was confined to the sidelines due to her injuries while witnessing all the Grand Slams go by.

"This season all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery," Emma Raducanu added.

"The tour is completely brutal" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu recently spoke with The Sunday Times about her injury, revealing that the pain in her wrists had worsened during last year's Wimbledon. The pain not only impacted her physical well-being but also took a toll on her mental health.

"The pain [in the wrists] escalated last summer after Wimbledon. I started with a new coach and I was really motivated to get going. We were over-training, a lot of repetition, and I carried on even through pain because I didn’t want to be perceived as weak," Raducanu said.

"I was struggling with the physical pain but the mental side of it was really difficult for me too. I always want to put forward the best version of myself, or strive for that, but I knew I couldn’t," she added.

Raducanu revealed that she frequently finds herself overwhelmed by emotions, yet manages to maintain a resilient facade for the public eye.

"I was under so much pressure to perform, people had no idea what was going on and I had to have this facade, to keep everything inside. It has been really hard. And then to be scrutinised for it when they don’t know what is going on," Emma Raducanu said.

"I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone and everyone has something to say about it. The tour is completely brutal," she added.