"How nuts that Emma Raducanu won a Slam qualies without dropping set" - Tennis journalist recalls Brit's historic triumph as US Open qualifying begin

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg is reminiscing about Emma Raducanu's incredible Grand Slam victory as the US Open 2023 qualifying gets underway. He's amazed at the fact that she won the tournament without losing a single set.

Ben Rothenberg posted on Tuesday about the US Open qualifiers coming up. He highlighted Emma Raducanu's remarkable achievement at the US Open qualifiers, where she won every match from the qualifiers to the final without losing a set. While he had mentioned it previously, he still finds it to be an exceptional accomplishment in 21st-Century tennis.

"As qualies are underway at #USOpen, just pausing to reflect on how nuts it was that Emma Raducanu won a Slam qualies without dropping set.

Like, I know we discussed it at the time, but it remains one of the most absurd feats in 21st Century tennis." Rothenberg tweeted

Expand Tweet

Emma Radacanu defeated Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, with a score of 6-4, 6-3 to win the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu's Journey to the US Open 2021 Title

BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

The world of tennis was witness to an extraordinary spectacle during the 2021 US Open, as British sensation Emma Raducanu blazed through the tournament with unprecedented poise and prowess.

She outplayed Bibiane Schoofs in a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory. Raducanu's confidence only grew stronger in the second round of qualifying, where she faced Mariam Bolkvadze and clinched a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 win.

As the qualifying rounds progressed, Mayar Sherif stood in Raducanu's path. However, the British sensation showcased her determination and skill, defeating Sherif 6-1, 6-4 to secure her spot in the main draw of the US Open.

The momentum Raducanu had built during the qualifiers carried seamlessly into the main draw, where she faced Swiss tennis player Stefanie Voegele in the first round. Raducanu emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-3.

As the rounds progressed, Zhang Shuai found herself on the receiving end of Raducanu's brilliance, succumbing to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat. The following round saw Sara Sorribes Tormo encounter the same fate, as Raducanu's dominance grew more undeniable with a resounding 6-0, 6-1 victory.

In the fourth round, a crucial point in Raducanu's journey, she competed against Shelby Rogers, who was 28 years old at the time. She clinched her spot in the semifinals by achieving a commanding victory with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, a formidable opponent in the form of Belinda Bencic awaited Raducanu. However, the British rising star displayed her remarkable resilience and ability to thrive under pressure, emerging victorious with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

The semifinals set the stage for a showdown between Raducanu and Greek tennis professional Maria Sakkari. She emerged triumphant with a score of 6-1, 6-4, securing her place in the final.

She secured victory over Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, prevailing with a score of 6-4, 6-3. Prior to this, Raducanu had achieved impressive wins against three top-5 players, which notably included the reigning champion Naomi Osaka. The final itself was significant because it marked the first instance in the Open Era where two unseeded players competed in a Grand Slam final.