"Experience different training environments" - Emma Raducanu provides update on her recovery journey while on vacation in China

Emma Raducanu has provided an update on her recovery journey while enjoying a vacation in China.

Raducanu's career has been plagued by a series of injuries since her title win at the 2021 US Open. She is currently sidelined due to a series of injuries that required three significant surgeries earlier this year. The Brit's last appearance on the court was at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The former World No. 10 underwent surgeries on both her wrists and ankle. The surgeries rendered her incapacitated and unable to compete in the 2023 French Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the recently concluded US Open.

Emma Raducanu took to social media to share that she is exploring a range of training methods in China in order to get back to her full potential.

"Experience different training environments" Raducanu wrote.

"The tour is completely brutal" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

Emma Raducanu recently spoke with The Sunday Times about her injury, revealing that the pain in her wrists had worsened during last year's Wimbledon. This physical agony not only affected her physical well-being but also took a toll on her mental health.

"The pain [in the wrists] escalated last summer after Wimbledon. I started with a new coach and I was really motivated to get going. We were over-training, a lot of repetition, and I carried on even through pain because I didn’t want to be perceived as weak," Raducanu said.

"I was struggling with the physical pain but the mental side of it was really difficult for me too. I always want to put forward the best version of myself, or strive for that, but I knew I couldn’t," she added.

Raducanu expressed that she often found herself overwhelmed by her emotions, requiring her to maintain a resilient facade in order to persevere. She also believes that the WTA tour can be unforgiving when it comes to errors.

"I was under so much pressure to perform, people had no idea what was going on and I had to have this facade, to keep everything inside. It has been really hard. And then to be scrutinised for it when they don’t know what is going on," Emma Raducanu said.

"I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone and everyone has something to say about it. The tour is completely brutal," she added.