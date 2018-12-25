5 things to look forward to in men's tennis for 2019

AJIT SINGH FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 43 // 25 Dec 2018, 21:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are only a few days left until the beginning of the ATP 2019 season. After the one-month break, every tennis fan is eagerly waiting for the ATP season to start on the last day of 2018.

Year 2019 in many ways is a special year for tennis. There are many reasons for which all the tennis fans are anticipating the next year. So here are five things to look forward to in the ATP 2019 season.

1: The hustle among the Big 3

2019 can bring a golden year of tennis competition among the three legends

Although 2018 had bits of the war among the golden triple, unfortunately these three guns were not blazing together. In the beginning of 2018, Roger and Nadal started on top, but the Spaniard had to withdraw because of injury.

Roger took the advantage and won his 20th Grand Slam title and reached the final of Indian Wells. Then Nadal swept the clay season with four titles out of five with Federer absent and Djokovic still struggling with his form. By the time the Serb found his form, Federer started to look off-colour.

Among the Big 3, we had only two good competitive matches in 2018. The first was obviously the semi-final of Wimbledon between Djokovic and Nadal and the second one was the semi- final of Paris between Federer and Djokovic.

So 2019 can be the year when we see again all three of them battling for the top spot, maybe for the last year. Djokovic is obviously back in form, Federer also found his rhythm at the end of 2018 and with a month of rest he can start the season exactly as he has done for the last two years.

And Nadal was obviously playing superb tennis in 2018, winning 5 of the 9 tournaments he played and all he needed was the rest to recover from injuries. So the year ahead can bring a golden year of tennis competition among the three legends. And that is exactly what every tennis fan is looking for.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement