5 top players you shouldn't bet on at French Open 2025 ft. Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev

The French Open is almost upon us to serve fans who are enthusiastic about claycourt tennis. The second Grand Slam tournament of the year will have Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek defending their 2024 titles. Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, will be eager to win their second consecutive Major title of the year.

Some of the outside favorites for the women's singles titles include Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, and Jasmine Paolini, implying that the women's competition will be far more open than that of their male counterparts. There are a fair few players who aren't in optimal form at all heading into the only claycourt Major event of the year.

Below, we will take a look at five names on both men's and women's side on whom any fan shouldn't put their money to go all the way at the 2025 French Open:

#5 Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz doesn't have a great track record at Roland Garros | Image Source: Getty

World No. 4 Taylor Fritz has not had an eventful time during this year's European claycourt swing, winning just three of his five matches on the dirt thus far. The American is currently competing in the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open. Most fans will be wary of the 27-year-old's chances in Paris considering he has made it to the second week of the tournament only once in his career.

More importantly, Fritz lacks the endurance and the rally tolerance to outlast opponents on a slow and gritty surface like clay. He could go out in the first three rounds of the French Open if he runs into a dark horse in his quarter.

#4 Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula looks on at Italian Open 2024 | Image Source: Getty

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula had initially enjoyed a great start to her 2025 season, enjoying triumphs at the ATX Open and the Charleston Open while also finishing runner-up at the WTA 1000-level event in Miami two months ago. That said, the 31-year-old has considerably slowed down since, losing four of her last seven matches.

Following her most recent defeat in the second round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg to Anna Kalinskaya, the American took to her social media handle to disclose that both of her dogs had recently passed away. The eight-time WTA singles titlist may not be in good enough mental shape to go deep at the 2025 French Open, even if the fact that her match practice is currently subpar is disregarded.

#3 Iga Swiatek (four-time French Open champion)

Iga Swiatek poses with the 2024 French Open title | Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek previously used to monopolize lists for the top favorites for the French Open, and for good reason at that. The Pole is one of the greatest players to ply her trade on the surface. The 2025 version of the five-time Major winner, though, is a shadow of her past self in every department of the game, be it physical, mental, or tactical.

For what it's worth, the former World No. 1 hasn't been terrible on clay as she did reach the semifinals of the Madrid Open. However, the 23-year-old was bundled out 1-6, 1-6 by Coco Gauff there, following which she exited early at the Italian Open. Although she is a three-time defending champion at Roland Garros, the prospect of another early exit is relatively plausible for her during the next fortnight.

#2 Novak Djokovic (three-time French Open champion)

Novak Djokovic is not among the favorites at Roland Garros this year | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has been in the throes of 'Father Time' this year. The Serb, who turned 38 on Thursday (May 22), has struggled with motivation and physical conditioning during the clay season. He lost in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters before withdrawing from the Italian Open at the last moment.

The 24-time Major winner didn't enjoy a great campaign at the French Open last year as well, enduring two back-to-back five-setters before withdrawing from his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud due to a right knee meniscus tear.

While his credentials on the famed terre battue can't be questioned with three titles to his name, one of which he won beating the "King of Clay" Rafael Nadal, the former World No. 1 is perhaps to old to grind out his younger rivals on a slow surface like clay.

#1 Alexander Zverev (2024 French Open runner-up)

Alexander Zverev lost to Carlos Alcaraz in 2024 French Open final | Image Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev, who was ranked World No. 2 until last week, has suffered a fall from grace this year following his third Grand Slam final loss at the Australian Open in January. The nature of his defeat to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was so morally deflating that he hasn't made it past the Round-of-16 of a big tournament since then.

On Wednesday (May 21), the German lost in the second round of the Hamburg Open to the unseeded Alexandre Muller in three sets, further casting doubts on his ability to win his maiden Grand Slam tournament at the French Open. While the 28-year-old certainly has the right game to reign victorious in Paris, he has always faltered mentally in the last few years. With his mental strength at a questionable phase right now, it's best if the bettors stay away from his name at this year's claycourt Major.

